Babyface pushes Manila return to October

Babyface attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans of Babyface will have to wait a little longer after the Grammy-winning singer and producer delayed the date of his Manila concert.

Babyface, born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, was initially set to perform in the Mall of Asia Arena on July 14.

However, following adjustments for the Southeast Asian stops of his greatest hits tour, Babyface will instead perform on October 27, still in the same venue.

Tickets for Babyface's concert will resume selling at SM Tickets outlets and website on July 21 at noon.

His last performance in the Philippines was at the Araneta Coliseum during a 2007 Asia tour.

Babyface won 13 of his 83 Grammy nominations, including four Producer of the Year awards (the most of any individual) with three consecutive wins from 1995 to 1997.

His most recent Grammy win was last year's Best R&B Song plum as a co-writer on SZA's "Snooze." He also received nominations for Best R&B Album for his "Girls Night Out" and Best Traditional R&B Performance for his song with Coco Jones "Simple."

Three of his albums have gone multi-platinum: "Tender Lover," "For the Cool in You," and "The Day."

Among the artists Babyface has either written or produced for include Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Boyz II Men, Eric Clapton, Mary J Blige, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Janet Jackson, NSYNC, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Lil Wayne, and Barbra Streisand.

Expected to be performed at the concert are "Tender Lover," "Never Keeping Secrets," "When Can I See You," "Every Time I Close My Eyes," "Keeps On Fallin'," and 2023's "As a Matter of Fact," which was his first Billboard No. 1 solo single in 26 years.

