Blackpink's Lisa, Maroon 5 to release collab single

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band Maroon 5 is set to release a new single in collaboration with Thai singer Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from the Korean girl group Blackpink.

The group began teasing a possible music video by posting on Instagram a photo of frontman Adam Levine facing outside a building window beside a woman, both of them wearing black.

Maroon 5 then followed up with a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures, a series that ended with a pair of spiked heels.

Lisa, meanwhile, shared in an Instagram story the behind-the-scenes video of her in gray holding up a flip phone, accompanied by an audio that sounded like Levine.

Earlier today, April 26, the band confirmed the collaboration was indeed with Lisa after posting a video of the singer posing with Levine during a photoshoot.

Lisa also posted on TikTok a short video of Levine walking past the camera with her behind him. Both videos were accompanied by a chorus snippet of the two artists' song titled "Priceless."

Levine previously said that Maroon 5 is aiming to release a new song by the end of April and a new album sometime this year.

Maroon 5's last full-length album was "Jordi" from 2021 featuring "Memories" and "Beautiful Mistakes."

Lisa is coming off her first solo performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, while Maroon 5 recently returned to the Philippines as part of its 2025 Asia Tour.

