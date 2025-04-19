US Air Force band performs in Manila, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija

The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific performs at the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth in Pampanga.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific had a series of performances around the Philippines to celebrate the United States' friendship with the country through music.

The band visited Manila, Pampanga and Nueva Ecija from April 6 to 10, with the Philippine Air Force Marching Band and String Ensemble joining in the Manila leg for a special live concert.

The Manila concert held at the SM Mall of Asia Sky Amphitheater saw mallgoers be entertained by tunes such as "Yellow Submarine," "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Sumayaw Sumunod."

In Pampanga, the band performed for children at the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth and at SM City Clark and provided entertainment during the Cope Thunder exercises.

Finally in Nueva Ecija the band performed at SM City Cabanatuan and participated in Central Luzon State University's week-long 118th Foundation Anniversary celebration.

"We are here to affirm the friendship of our two countries. We want to emphasize — through music — that this friendship is strong and enduring," said Lieutenant Colonel and Commander of the Band Joseph Hansen in Filipino.

The band is based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Oahu, Hawaii though some members have Philippine connections.

Guitarist Master Sergeant Daniel Santos is from Bulacan while drummer Senior Airman Brennan Tolman lived in Pangasinan for two years. The band members who visited the Philippines are part of a rock band called Small Kine.

The US Air Force Band of the Pacific also covers and performs in locations such as Singapore, Australia, Wake Island, Papua New Guinea, American Samoa, Beijing, New Zealand, Guam and the Kwajalein Atoll.

