^

Music

Gary Valenciano successfully holds 5-night concert in Australia, New Zealand

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 12:30pm
Gary Valenciano successfully holds 5-night concert in Australia, New Zealand
Gary Valenciano
Smart Araneta Coliseum via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Gary Valenciano swept Filipino-Australians and New Zealanders off their feet in five solid two-hour concerts that brought tears and cheers, drawing standing ovations and long lines for his meet-and-greets as he crossed from Brisbane, to Wellington, New Zealand, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.  

Hit after hit with songs like “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Shout For Joy,” “Take Me Out of the Dark,” “Huwag Mo Na Sanang Isipin,” and “Di Bale Na Lang,”  Gary moved hearts and souls of his Filipino and Australian fans. 

His rendition of Chuck Corea’s “Spain” was an awesome interpretation, showcasing the vocal dexterity and amazing musical expertise of one of the Philippines’ best artists.  

Gary’s fans sang and danced with him, took selfies and thoroughly enjoyed his concerts. Many brought gifts, chocolates, and stuffed toys and shared their Gary V anecdotes with songs he has recorded. 

One stage 4 cancer patient drove all the way from Adelaide to Melbourne for nine hours. When the Sydney concert sold out early, his ticket buyers flew to Melbourne to purchase their tickets. One couple in Wellington shared that they watched the “Pure Energy” concert on December 20 at the Araneta Coliseum and decided to watch his concert again to vie a complete presentation. Many even brought their children and grandchildren to witness and experience their idol in concert. 

Concert promoter Annabelle Regalado-Borja of E-Talent, who used to run ABS-CBN’s Star Records, shared: “Most of the people who watched the shows, including myself, got inspired.” 

“Bringing Gary Valenciano back to Australia for the 4th time in 2025 was truly a dream come true for me, my husband Jhune Angeles and our entire AngeLiz Group & E-Talent International team. From his electrifying performances to his heartfelt testimonials, Gary V’s humility and passion continue to inspire us. Working with Genesis Management has been an absolute pleasure — they are kind, respectful, and true professionals,” Sydney co-producer Liz Umali Angeles posted on Facebook.

The Manila Genesis team who flew in with the artist was led by his wife, the company’s CEO Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, together with sound engineer Gerardo Corpus, technical director Stephen de La Peña, stage manager Ramil Mendoza, music director Mon Faustino, second keyboard artist Jem Florendo, lead guitarist Miguel Rañeses, bass guitarist Ritchie Ramos, drummer Jun Jun Regalado and vocalists Alyssa Quijano and Elke Saison-Ortiz. 

The Gary V Live in Australia and New Zealand 2025 was mounted by over-all tour promoter E-Talent International in collaboration with Manila Genesis and GVPI Productions and in partnership with the various producers such as Vibe Entertainment in Brisbane, JNR8 Productions in Wellington, Strictly Epic Studio and FABS Productions in Perth, EPIC Events & Entertainment with E-Talent International in Melbourne and AngeLiz Group with E-Talent International in Sydney. 

The tour was supported by partners airline sponsor Philippine Airlines Seek Migration who handled the Visa Servicing and Megaworld International as well as TFC - The Filipino Channel, ABS-CBN, ASAP, iWant with Philippine Times Australia. 

Gary V is slated to return to Australia in August. This Holy Week, he is featured in a beautiful duet release with RJ de La Fuente titled “Blessings,” courtesy of Waterwalk Records and Sony Music Philippines.

RELATED‘It’s a go’: Gary V pushes through with 2nd night of Araneta concert 

GARY VALENCIANO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jennifer Lopez set to make history with Kazakhstan concert
4 days ago

Jennifer Lopez set to make history with Kazakhstan concert

4 days ago
Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez's upcoming concert in Kazakhstan could generate over $12 million in local revenue, organizers...
Music
fbtw
Rock returns, Lady Gaga headlines, Blackpink's Lisa at Coachella 2025
4 days ago

Rock returns, Lady Gaga headlines, Blackpink's Lisa at Coachella 2025

By Maggy Donaldson | 4 days ago
Music fans were descending on California's Coachella Valley for the premier arts festival that begins Friday and features...
Music
fbtw
Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella
4 days ago

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone primed to headline sweltering Coachella

By Maggy Donaldson | 4 days ago
The sprawling desert weekend marks the unofficial start of music festival season.
Music
fbtw
Darren Espanto sings &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo; eviction song
4 days ago

Darren Espanto sings ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ eviction song

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Darren Espanto’s soulful singing will add more drama every eviction night of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben releases new friendship song 'Saranggola'
4 days ago

Ben&Ben releases new friendship song 'Saranggola'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Exploring themes of nostalgia, emotional connection, and change, the  song reflects on cherished moments shared with...
Music
fbtw
SB19 adds 2nd night to 1st solo Philippine Arena concert; ticket prices revealed
6 days ago

SB19 adds 2nd night to 1st solo Philippine Arena concert; ticket prices revealed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
With tickets to their first night sold out in seven hours, SB19 has added a second night to its first-ever solo show in Bulacan’s...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with