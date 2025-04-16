Gary Valenciano successfully holds 5-night concert in Australia, New Zealand

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Gary Valenciano swept Filipino-Australians and New Zealanders off their feet in five solid two-hour concerts that brought tears and cheers, drawing standing ovations and long lines for his meet-and-greets as he crossed from Brisbane, to Wellington, New Zealand, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Hit after hit with songs like “Sana Maulit Muli,” “Shout For Joy,” “Take Me Out of the Dark,” “Huwag Mo Na Sanang Isipin,” and “Di Bale Na Lang,” Gary moved hearts and souls of his Filipino and Australian fans.

His rendition of Chuck Corea’s “Spain” was an awesome interpretation, showcasing the vocal dexterity and amazing musical expertise of one of the Philippines’ best artists.

Gary’s fans sang and danced with him, took selfies and thoroughly enjoyed his concerts. Many brought gifts, chocolates, and stuffed toys and shared their Gary V anecdotes with songs he has recorded.

One stage 4 cancer patient drove all the way from Adelaide to Melbourne for nine hours. When the Sydney concert sold out early, his ticket buyers flew to Melbourne to purchase their tickets. One couple in Wellington shared that they watched the “Pure Energy” concert on December 20 at the Araneta Coliseum and decided to watch his concert again to vie a complete presentation. Many even brought their children and grandchildren to witness and experience their idol in concert.

Concert promoter Annabelle Regalado-Borja of E-Talent, who used to run ABS-CBN’s Star Records, shared: “Most of the people who watched the shows, including myself, got inspired.”

“Bringing Gary Valenciano back to Australia for the 4th time in 2025 was truly a dream come true for me, my husband Jhune Angeles and our entire AngeLiz Group & E-Talent International team. From his electrifying performances to his heartfelt testimonials, Gary V’s humility and passion continue to inspire us. Working with Genesis Management has been an absolute pleasure — they are kind, respectful, and true professionals,” Sydney co-producer Liz Umali Angeles posted on Facebook.

The Manila Genesis team who flew in with the artist was led by his wife, the company’s CEO Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano, together with sound engineer Gerardo Corpus, technical director Stephen de La Peña, stage manager Ramil Mendoza, music director Mon Faustino, second keyboard artist Jem Florendo, lead guitarist Miguel Rañeses, bass guitarist Ritchie Ramos, drummer Jun Jun Regalado and vocalists Alyssa Quijano and Elke Saison-Ortiz.

The Gary V Live in Australia and New Zealand 2025 was mounted by over-all tour promoter E-Talent International in collaboration with Manila Genesis and GVPI Productions and in partnership with the various producers such as Vibe Entertainment in Brisbane, JNR8 Productions in Wellington, Strictly Epic Studio and FABS Productions in Perth, EPIC Events & Entertainment with E-Talent International in Melbourne and AngeLiz Group with E-Talent International in Sydney.

The tour was supported by partners airline sponsor Philippine Airlines Seek Migration who handled the Visa Servicing and Megaworld International as well as TFC - The Filipino Channel, ABS-CBN, ASAP, iWant with Philippine Times Australia.

Gary V is slated to return to Australia in August. This Holy Week, he is featured in a beautiful duet release with RJ de La Fuente titled “Blessings,” courtesy of Waterwalk Records and Sony Music Philippines.

