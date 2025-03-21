^

Music

Maymay Entrata debuts live Filipino song from 'Snow White' in Cebu

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 4:31pm
Maymay Entrata debuts live Filipino song from 'Snow White' in Cebu
Maymay Entrata performing 'Nasaan ang Hiling' in Cebu
Disney / released

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Maymay Entrata performed live for the first time her song "Nasaan ang Hiling," a Filipino song in the Philippine screenings of Disney's "Snow White."

The new movie is a live-action remake of Disney's first-ever animated feature "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from way back in 1937.

This version stars "West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler as the titular would-be princess and "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

WATCH: Maymay Entrata sings 'Snow White' song in Philippine screening

Zegler's Snow White performs a new song in the movie titled "Waiting on a Wish," which has its own Filipino version sung by Entrata.

The "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" winner performed the song live for the first time last March 19 during a promotional event in SM Seaside Cebu, the same day of its digital release.

Entrata wore her own version of Snow White's iconic blue, yellow, and white dress during the performance and while snapping photos with fans.

"Snow White" is now screening in theaters nationwide. — Video from Disney Music Asia's YouTube channel

RELATED: Eraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'

CEBU

DISNEY

MAYMAY ENTRATA

SNOW WHITE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BINI to grace first-ever Fur Festival
2 days ago

BINI to grace first-ever Fur Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Nation's Girl Group" BINI will grace the first ever Fur Festival, which will be held on March 22 in the Philippine...
Music
fbtw
Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment
5 days ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment

5 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty Friday to a new indictment that added accusations to his US federal sex trafficking...
Music
fbtw
Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines
6 days ago

Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
The Karaoke World Championships (KWC) 2025 is set to electrify the Philippines with an unforgettable opportunity for aspiring...
Music
fbtw
Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban
6 days ago

Niana Guerrero dances with Blankpink's Lisa Manoban

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Content creator Niana Guerrero wowed social media users after she danced with Blackpink member Lisa Manoban. 
Music
fbtw
'Into the Woods' adds 6 new August show dates
6 days ago

'Into the Woods' adds 6 new August show dates

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Theatre Group Asia is adding new show dates for its production of "Into the Woods" this August after initial tickets...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with