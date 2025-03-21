Maymay Entrata debuts live Filipino song from 'Snow White' in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Maymay Entrata performed live for the first time her song "Nasaan ang Hiling," a Filipino song in the Philippine screenings of Disney's "Snow White."

The new movie is a live-action remake of Disney's first-ever animated feature "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from way back in 1937.

This version stars "West Side Story" breakout star Rachel Zegler as the titular would-be princess and "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

WATCH: Maymay Entrata sings 'Snow White' song in Philippine screening

Zegler's Snow White performs a new song in the movie titled "Waiting on a Wish," which has its own Filipino version sung by Entrata.

The "Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" winner performed the song live for the first time last March 19 during a promotional event in SM Seaside Cebu, the same day of its digital release.

Entrata wore her own version of Snow White's iconic blue, yellow, and white dress during the performance and while snapping photos with fans.

"Snow White" is now screening in theaters nationwide. — Video from Disney Music Asia's YouTube channel

RELATED: Eraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'