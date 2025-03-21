^

Eraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2025 | 2:26pm
MANILA, Philippines — The iconic local band Eraserheads will reunite again in the upcoming "Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival" at the end of May.

The event will take place on May 31 in Pasay City's SMDC Festival Grounds. Other details remain under wraps though early bird tickets will go on sale exclusively via PalawanPay starting March 24.

The band also teased a new song in the credits of their recent docu-film "Combo On The Run," sparking speculation about an upcoming release in the future.

If confirmed, this would mark the Eraserheads' first new material in over a decade, following "Sabado" and "1995" (both from 2014) which were later reissued on limited-edition vinyls with exclusive remixes in 2021.

"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" will be screening in over 150 cinemas nationwide and has already received glowing reviews from early previews.

Directed by Diane Ventura, the docu-film offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most influential bands in Original Pilipino Music history.

The band will be making live, surprise performances at an undisclosed cinema during the documentary's limited theatrical run, from March 21 to 23, 2025.

Fans will also be able to catch them at the launch of "Rolling Stone Philippines LIVE!" on March 21 as one of the three covers of the magazine's maiden issue.

