^

Music

Sofronio Vasquez reveals 'Miss Saigon' West End invitation, world tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Sofronio Vasquez is eager to collaborate with Filipino-American artists as well as Original Pilipino Music icons now that he is a professional singer.

The artist, the first foreign and Asian male winner of "The Voice," signed with talent label Star Magic for representation in the Philippines.

After his contract signing, Vasquez shared the singers he hopes to make a record with, other than his "The Voice" coach Michael Buble, are those of Filipino descent who have gained international recognition.

Among the suggestions Vasquez named were Nicole Scherzinger, Lea Salonga, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., and apl.de.ap.

"Marami pang international dreams and I think that really is a possibility now that I am working people good in music," he added.

Closer to home, Vasquez's ideal collaborations are local icons such as Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Louie Ocampo, and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

In fact, the singer recently got the chance to perform at Alcasid, Ocampo, and Cayabyab's Valentine's concert, giving him a glimpse of what it would be to sing with "pillars of OPM."

Outside of singing, Vasquez said he'd be open to acting only if it involved action sequences like "Batang Quiapo," and would shy away from dramatic projects.

Vasquez did reveal that he received an invitation to perform on "Miss Saigon" in London's West End, likely as the character Thuy.

The artist said he would have to mull over the offer given his packed schedule involving shows around the world.

It can be recalled that "Miss Saigon" was the musical that launched Salonga into international stardom, earning her Tony and Olivier awards.

