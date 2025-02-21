^

Maymay Entrata releases new single 'Paradise' by Grammy winner

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2025 | 1:02pm
Actress Maymay Entrata performing at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit competition
Screengrab from Bb. Pilipinas Official YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Maymay Entrata released her new single “Paradise,” an empowering dance-pop anthem laced with soaring vocals, piercingly honest lyrics, and an irresistible beat.

Its vibrant music video is also up on YouTube, featuring two visions of paradise with differing ideas of happiness between two people.  

“Paradise” was written by the 2025 Grammys’ Songwriter of the Year, Amy Allen, who has worked with several international artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Olivia Rodrigo. 

It explores the bittersweet aftermath of a breakup, chronicling one’s journey from trying to salvage a love, to letting go and realizing one’s self-worth. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The first step to enter paradise is realizing that you’re worthy. This song comes from the bottom of my heart po and I hope it speaks to yours,” Maymay wrote on Instagram. 

Maymay is one of ABS-CBN’s rising global acts who is behind the viral single “Amakabogera,” which earned Song of the Year at the LionhearTV RAWR Awards and over 10 million Spotify streams. At the same time, its music video has already garnered 27 million YouTube plays. Her other hits include “Kakayanin Kaya,” “Puede Ba” and “Tsada Mahigugma.”

