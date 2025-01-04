^

Maymay Entrata recalls dancer days in elementary, high school

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Maymay Entrata started as an aspiring star via the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.” She eventually delved into music, which are most recently leaning towards catchy dance tunes. 

But unbeknownst to most, except for her loyal fans, the actress-now-aspiring singer was actively into dancing when she was in elementary and high school. 

“Sa mga hindi nakakaalam since elementary, nagko-compete na ako sa mga sayawan pero hindi hip-hop. Folk dance, street dance. So, nagsimula ako folk dance tapos nu’ng high school ako, street dance,” Maymay said to Philstar.com. 

Maymay was among the celebrities who were guests at the Royal Hataw national dance competition held last December 7 in Market! Market! Taguig. The other celebrities were Ruru Madrid, Bianca Umali and Kyline Alcantara. 

“Nanalo pa nga kami pero hanggang district lang,” she added. 

After winning “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” in 2017, Maymay immediately joined showbiz and appeared in TV shows and movies. She also tried singing in the same year, but it was only in 2021 with the release of the hit single “Amakabogera” from her album “Mpowered” that she became a viral singer. 

Maymay said that she is focused on her singing career, promising a new music drop during the first quarter of this year. 

Along with it, she shared why dancing, which often comes with her music, is important for her.  

“Para na po siyang workout po e, ‘yung dancing e. Nakakatulong siya for stamina. So ‘yun, ‘yun po ‘yung masasabi kong importante ‘yung dancing sa buhay ko,” Maymay said. 

RELATED: Maymay Entrata says Grammy interview a 'fun experience

