Remaining Ang Bandang Shirley members announce disbandment

MANILA, Philippines — Local indie rock band Ang Bandang Shirley announced its disbandment following the resurfacing of allegations against a former member.

The band posted a statement on its social media channels signed by singers Debb Acebu and Kathy Gener, bassist Paolo Arciga, and drummer Miggy Abesamis.

The members acknowledged that last month past allegations toward former vocalist and guitarist Emmanuel "Ean" Aguila resurfaced with new information, affecting the band.

They strongly stressed not condoning Aguila's actions and urged him to take responsibility for his actions, leading to him quitting the band.

"This is the end for Ang Bandang Shirley. We thank you for all your support and for listening to our music throughout the years," the remaining members ended.

Ang Bandang Shirley first formed in 2003 with more members joining through the years. The band released its first album, "Themesongs," in 2008.

The band followed up with two more albums — "Tama Na Ang Drama" and "Favorite" — as well as the extended play "Alam Mo Ba? (Ang Gulo)."

Sexual harrasment allegations towards Aguila emerged in 2017, which the artist "denied yet reflected," addressing the issue at the time, alongside other former members Owel Alvero and Joe Fontanilla.

