Eraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma â€” Ely Buendia

Eraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma — Ely Buendia

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia reiterated that the Eraserheads’ classic song "Spoliarium" is not about Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, or Pepsi Paloma.

The rumors surrounding the song's meaning resurfaced on social media after the release of Darryl Yap's "The Rapist of Pepsi Paloma" trailer.

During the "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" press conference yesterday, Ely expressed that he was heartbroken when the news about the Pepsi Paloma movie came out.

“I was really heartbroken when that thing came out because I was such a huge fan, they were my heroes (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon). And I wouldn’t dream of writing a song to, you know, to tarnish my heroes,” Ely said.

“So I think that’s the most ridiculous and real mean thing until today. That’s not about them, it’s not about Pepsi,” he added.

Meanwhile, as a special treat for both music and movie fans, the "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" will be hosting a surprise Pop-Up Performance Lottery, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a lucky audience.

From March 21 to 23, 2025, the iconic band will visit an unsuspecting cinema and perform during the weekend theatrical run of the highly anticipated documentary.

Producer and filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura shared that the exact location and time of the surprise performance will remain a mystery.

“It’s a lottery, after all,” she said. “The thrill lies in the unpredictability: it could take place at any theater, at any moment, and not even I have the slightest clue. What we can promise, however, is that these lucky ticket holders will have the rare opportunity to see the Eraserheads in such an intimate setting. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ventura explained that the pop-up performance aims to reignite the magic of movie-going at a time when streaming has overtaken traditional movie-watching.

“I think some movies are meant to be experienced in the cinema,” Ventura said. “And I feel Combo on the Run is one of those films. It’s in Dolby Atmos, a technology that lets the fans hear the Eraserheads’ music in a way they’ve never had.”

“Imagine having the band playing right after just watching their film. That would definitely heighten the audio-visual film experience. I’m excited for the lucky viewers that get to have that chance for such an immersive treat for the senses,” Ventura added.

The band’s idea for a pop-up performance was born from their desire to connect with fans in a fresh and unique way.

“This is entirely their concept, and it’s original, fresh, and unprecedented,” Ventura said. “There’s really nothing like it out there. It’s an extraordinary way for fans to experience the band’s story and music in a new, exciting context.”

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Huling El Bimbo reunion concert in 2022, set against a backdrop of political division and post-pandemic uncertainty.

Featuring rare footage and never-before-seen interviews, the documentary offers a deep dive into the band’s history, struggles and triumphs.



"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" is brought to you by Dvent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be the first Philippine documentary to be screened in Dolby Atmos, providing the most immersive sound experience available today.

The documentary will be screening nationwide for a limited time, from March 21 to 23, 2025.

