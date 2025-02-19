New P-pop group Eleven11 thankful to BINI, SB19

MANILA, Philippines — Mentorque Productions' new P-pop girl group Eleven11 revealed that SB19 and BINI inspired them to be part of the P-pop scene.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the Barako Fest 2025 in Lipa, Batangas, Eleven11 said that they are fans of other P-pop groups.

"Actually po, lahat po kami, pangarap naming na makabuo ng grupo. Kaya po 'yung nakikita naming existing groups, super inspired po kami sa kanila," group leader Ivy said.

"Hanggang ngayon tinitingala namin sila," she added.

The six-member girl group made its grand debut at the Barako Fest Music stage last week.

The group shared that out of over a hundred hopefuls, they were chosen to be part the new group formed in a now-defunct noontime show.

“Kami po ay nabuo sa segment po ng isang noontime show, 'Tahanang Pinakamasaya,'” Swaggy said, referring to the axed GMA-7 show that aired on the noontime slot vacated by "Eat Bulaga" in 2023.

“Nag-audition po kami. Meron po kaming mga trainings,” Audrey added.

When asked the meaning of their group name, Ivy said: “Actually, 11-11 is a repeating number. It is an angel number."

"So, whenever you see 11-11, meaning to say, that it is a sign from the universe that whatever dreams you have, they will come true. And also it is a sign that our guardian angels are watching over us,” she added.

