Hev Abi positive about local hip-hop growth

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rapper Hev Abi is happy about the current state of the local hip-hop scene and believes its future will only get better.

Hev Abi was the second most-streamed artist on Spotify in the Philippines last year, just behind Taylor Swift, making him the most popular local act ahead of girl group BINI.

Sandwiched between the two Filipino artists was Ariana Grande, and after BINI was Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars.

Additionally, Hev Abi's collaboration with gins&melodies "Babaero" was Spotify's top song by a Filipino artist, three spots ahead of his own "Walang Alam."

His songs managed to beat popular tracks like Maki's "Dilaw," Dionela and Jay-R's "Sining," and BINI's "Pantropiko."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Hev Abi shared his thoughts on Filipino hip-hop and how it has grown and stabilized.

"Masaya [ako sa mga nangyayari sa Pinoy hip-hop]. Madaming bago and dumadami pa. Nakaka- enjoy maging part ng bagay na kinagigiliwan ng marami sa'tin," he said, also attributing the success to fans who meticulously listen even to the smallest details.

Hev Abi even said fans' comments and criticism have in some way contributed to the development of an artist's sound and the genre as a whole.

Reflecting on his own career, Hev Abi recalled feelings after hearing his idols' songs and wants to be influential in the same way, "Gusto ko rin makagawa ng mga kanta na magpaparamdam ng [iba't ibang mga bagay] sa mga nakikinig sa'kin."

"Kung babalikan ko 'yung mga nangyari [noong 2024], siguro mga paborito ko 'yung sarili kong concert, sa mga tour — nakikita ko kung sino talaga 'yung mga nakikinig sa'kin, kung gaano na rin sila kadami," said Hev Abi of his wide audience. "Nakikita ko rin na may mga sumusuporta sa'kin na mga tao na hindi ko inaasahan."

While Hev Abi says Filipino music too is vast and getting bigger with many changes, there is still a big need for growth.

"Kung ikukumpara sa kung saan man, onti pa talaga. Pero madami na, at dumadami pa which is ayun 'yung nakakatuwa. At least nakikita mo na hindi hanggang dito lang 'to, malayo pa pupuntahan nito which is 'yun ang maganda tignan," he explained.

The rapper noted many people are exploring how exciting the local music scene is, and he's just playing his part in it.

"Magbubunga naman sa dulo 'yun, bandang huli mo naman na makikita kung ano naabot nu'ng particular na ginagawa mo, e. Gaya nga ng sabi ko, keep swimming," Hev Abi ended.

