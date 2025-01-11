^

Music

Sofronio Vasquez to guest in 'ASAP' ahead of Cebu debut solo concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 5:24pm
After his remarkable journey to becoming the first Asian and Filipino to win ‘The Voice’ in the US, Sofronio Vasquez is excited to personally celebrate his victory in person with family, friends and supporters here in the Philippines this January 2025.
Sofronio Vasquez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "The Voice USA" Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez III will perform in the weekend variety show "ASAP" a few days before his solo debut concert in Cebu.

Joining Vasquez in his performance are Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, and Erik Santos.

Apart from him, cast of "Lavender Fields," led by Jodi Sta. Maria, Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez, and Jolina Magdangal, is expected to grace the "ASAP" stage on Sunday, January 12. 

Vasquez's performance follows his recent guesting in "It's Showtime," where he joined its "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment but failed to win the title in 2017. 

The appearance comes on the heels of Vasquez becoming the first Filipino to win "The Voice USA." He is also the first foreign male winner and the second victor of Asian descent after Season 5 winner Tessanne Chin.

Earlier this week after returning to the Philippines, Vasquez paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in Malacañang.

He performed John Lennon's "Imagine," noting that Marcos was a fan of the Beatles, and sang "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman" — the song that clinched him the win — which had the First Lady wiping away tears halfway through the performance.

On January 18, Vasquez will hold his first-ever solo concert (with meet-and-greet opportunities) at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, coinciding with the Sinulog festival.

