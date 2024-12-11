^

Music

Maris Racal track 'Ate Sandali' rises on Spotify PH Viral Songs chart

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 3:20pm
Maris Racal track 'Ate Sandali' rises on Spotify PH Viral Songs chart
Singer-actress Maris Racal
Sony Music Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Ate Sandali," a track released by actress-singer Maris Racal in 2021, is charting on Spotify Philippines' Viral Songs list amid the artist's recent involvement in an alleged cheating issue with Anthony Jennings.

Earlier this month, Anthony's ex, Jam Villanueva, leaked photos and screenshots that revealed the actor allegedly cheated on her with Maris, an issue that became a hot topic online for days.

Both Maris and Anthony have issued statements apologizing for their actions, but that did not stop Filipinos from creating memes about the revelation and even reviving an old song of Maris'.

A few days ago, "Ate Sandali" entered the Spotify Philippines Viral Songs chart and peaked at the No. 6 spot. As of writing, it is sitting just outside the Top 10.

The song written by Maris was produced by Rico Blanco, her ex-boyfriend with whom she broke up with earlier this year, around the time Jam began assuming that Anthony was cheating on her with Maris.

Several Filipinos even pointed out the adage "art imitating life" was coming true, given the song had lyrics like "Pakinggan mo muna ang litanya ni Maris" and "Maniwala ka sakin, wasak 'yun when you walk out on him. Alam mo, mga lalakeng ganyan, sa totoo, hindi natin kawalan."

At the time of the song's release, Maris said she wrote it as a note to her younger self and to her older sister while dealing with their heartbreaks in the past.

"Reminder lang siya sa mga babae na they’re beautiful and they can end a relationship. Para 'to sa mga girls na marurupok," Maris said in a previous interview. "At the time, 'yun talaga 'yung description ko sa akin at sa ate ko. Pinapalakas ko 'yung loob nila sa song na 'to."

