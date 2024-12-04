Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top Apple Music 2024 charts

MANILA, Philippines — Apple Music released its annual global year-end chart where 2024 was topped by the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

Lamar's "Not Like Us," his diss track against fellow rapper Drake, was the top song after spending over six weeks leading Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100, en route to becoming his longest-running top-notcher in the chart's history.

Following "Not Like Us" was Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," Shaboozey's "A Bar Song Tipsy," and Swift's "Cruel Summer," which was released back in 2019.

Swift had a total of seven songs in Apple Music's global chart — a feat matched by Drake and Morgan Wallen who have eight each — and is the leader on a different chart for songwriters.

A total of 39 songs by female artists landed on the global chart, the most yet in its seven-year history, including hits like Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" and Dua Lipa's "Houdini."

