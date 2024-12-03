^

Juan Karlos surprises fans with performance outside MOA Arena at 1st major solo concert

December 3, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos successfully held his first major concert in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City last Friday.

Former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion Janine Berdin opened the concert singing her hits "Mahika" and her own version of My Chemical Romance's "The Black Parade."

Janine also joined JK onstage, singing their collaboration song "Pancit."

Moira made an appearance at the concert, performing her collaboration song "Medyo Ako" with JK. Gloc-9 and JK then performed "Sampaguita," while Zild and JK performed "Gabi" and Ben&Ben's Paolo Benjamin and JK performed "Tapusin Na Natin 'To."

@jmilsev22 Juan Karlos Live #JK #FYP ? original sound - JMilSev 22

JK and Kyle Echarri also made a virtual live collaboration with the Visayan song "Kasing-Kasing."

The biggest surprise of the night was when JK performed "Manhid" outside of the MOA Arena, surprising fans outside the stadium. 

The crowd went wild when JK performed his hit songs "Buwan" and "Ere."

