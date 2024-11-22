Regine Velesquez accepts apology over Myx Music Awards billing issue

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez graciously accepted the apology regarding the trending Myx Music Awards 2024 presenters’ billing.

The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon posted the letter of apology she received from the ABS-CBN Digital Team, who drew flak for the promo material it used.

Regine and another respected Filipino artist, Gloc-9, had noticeably smaller photos and are placed below on the promo material beside other presenters, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Chloe San Jose and Elijah Canlas. Above them are the bigger photos of the other official presenters, namely, James Reid, recent “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Fyang Smith, and BINI members Jhoanna and Maloi.

“Oh, thank you very much didn’t have to but I appreciate it. Kalma,” wrote Regine in her Instagram caption earlier today, November 22.

The ABS-CBN Digital Team apologized for the “oversight” in their promo materials for the returning Myx Music Awards, which awarded the top honors to P-pop groups BINI and SB19 at last night’s awarding ceremony.

The team said that it has “deep respect and admiration” for Regine, who is credited for her “remarkable” contribution to the Philippine music industry.

“We will strive to do better moving forward,” the letter added.

When the promo material was released on social media, many internet users reacted to it.

Many noted how these two Filipino artists, whose decades in the music industry have spawned hits and awards, were not given the reverence and respect they have earned.

“Kahit hindi Regine fan or 'yung mga casuals, nabastusan din talaga sa ginawa na'to ng myxglobal sa THE Regine Velasquez. Recipient ng MYX Magna Award si Regine, tapos babastusin lng ng ganyan. Wala akong pakialam kung binura n'yo na 'yung photo. BASTOS kayo, Myx! BASTOS KAYO!” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Kahit pa sabihin na ang target demographic nu'ng pubmat at awards show is the younger gen. Maling-mali pa rin kasi MUSIC awards show iyun na produced ng Myx, a local MUSIC channel. Regine Velasquez literally carried and still is carrying the local industry on her back for years,” another one tweeted.

