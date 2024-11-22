^

Music

Regine Velesquez accepts apology over Myx Music Awards billing issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 3:43pm
Regine Velesquez accepts apology over Myx Music Awards billing issue
'Asia's Songbird' Regine Velasquez
ABS-CBN/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Regine Velasquez graciously accepted the apology regarding the trending Myx Music Awards 2024 presenters’ billing.

The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon posted the letter of apology she received from the ABS-CBN Digital Team, who drew flak for the promo material it used. 

Regine and another respected Filipino artist, Gloc-9, had noticeably smaller photos and are placed below on the promo material beside other presenters, Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, Chloe San Jose and Elijah Canlas. Above them are the bigger photos of the other official presenters, namely, James Reid, recent “Pinoy Big Brother” winner Fyang Smith, and BINI members Jhoanna and Maloi. 

“Oh, thank you very much didn’t have to but I appreciate it. Kalma,” wrote Regine in her Instagram caption earlier today, November 22.

The ABS-CBN Digital Team apologized for the “oversight” in their promo materials for the returning Myx Music Awards, which awarded the top honors to P-pop groups BINI and SB19 at last night’s awarding ceremony. 

The team said that it has “deep respect and admiration” for Regine, who is credited for her “remarkable” contribution to the Philippine music industry. 

“We will strive to do better moving forward,” the letter added. 

When the promo material was released on social media, many internet users reacted to it.

Many noted how these two Filipino artists, whose decades in the music industry have spawned hits and awards, were not given the reverence and respect they have earned. 

“Kahit hindi Regine fan or 'yung mga casuals, nabastusan din talaga sa ginawa na'to ng myxglobal sa THE Regine Velasquez. Recipient ng MYX Magna Award si Regine, tapos babastusin lng ng ganyan. Wala akong pakialam kung binura n'yo na 'yung photo. BASTOS kayo, Myx! BASTOS KAYO!” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

“Kahit pa sabihin na ang target demographic nu'ng pubmat at awards show is the younger gen. Maling-mali pa rin kasi MUSIC awards show iyun na produced ng Myx, a local MUSIC channel. Regine Velasquez literally carried and still is carrying the local industry on her back for years,” another one tweeted. 

RELATED: SB19, BINI lead winners of returning Myx Music Awards

GLOC-9

MYX MUSIC AWARDS

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in UK
1 day ago

One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in UK

By Akshata Kapoor | 1 day ago
Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma tie knot in Los Angeles
2 days ago

Ben&Ben's Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma tie knot in Los Angeles

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Patricia Lasaten and Agnes Reoma, two members of Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben, got married in a ceremony held in Los Angeles,...
Music
fbtw
Belle Mariano to hold fan meet, sings first Filipino song in Disney film with Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger as voice
2 days ago

Belle Mariano to hold fan meet, sings first Filipino song in Disney film with Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger as voice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
"Anong Daratnan" will be the first-ever Filipino song to be played in a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
Music
fbtw
Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators &mdash; Coleen Garcia
Exclusive
3 days ago

Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators — Coleen Garcia

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford, wife of singer-TV host Billy Crawford, revealed that Billy has already taken legal steps against...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with