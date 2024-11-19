BINI opens 1st 'BINIverse' concert day with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI opened the first night of their three-day "Grand BINIverse" concert in Araneta Coliseum with a bang.

The girl group started the concert with the hit song "Pantropiko," marking the first year anniversary of the song.

They then performed "No Fear" and the RNB version of "Lagi" and "Ang Huling Cha-cha."

Maloi and Jhoanna performed "Greedy" by Tate McRae and “When I Grow Up” by Pussycat Dolls in their duo acts.

THE GIRLS ARE KILLING IT ????????



'Nation's Girl Group' BINI on the first day of their #GrandBINIverse in Araneta Coliseum on Saturda, November 16. | via @JMilSev pic.twitter.com/94tvAjMRuH — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 16, 2024

BINI then performed "Strings."

Maymay Entrata was the first guest to go onstage, performing "Puede Ba" and "Amakabogera."

Aiah and Stacey then showcased their DJ mixing skills as they performed "Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child.

Gwen and Mikha set the stage on fire with their stunts.

BINI turned emotional when they performed with Gary Valenciano. They sang BINI's "Diyan Ka Lang" and Gary's "'Di Bale Na Lang."

BINI then performed "Nandito Lang" with Regine Velasquez.

Shennah and Colet ended the duo set with a Michael Jackson medley.

They then performed "Karera" and joined drag stars Eva Le Queen, Hana Beshie, Maxie, Angel, Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, Popstar Bench and did the classic “alarma” toss.

The girl group gave gifts to kids while singing "Star ng Pasko," then performed "Cherry On Top."

BINI then sang "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi" and changed costumes onstage as they sang "Salamin Salamin."

The group ended the concert with "Na Na Na."

