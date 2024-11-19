^

Music

BINI opens 1st 'BINIverse' concert day with a bang

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI opened the first night of their three-day "Grand BINIverse" concert in Araneta Coliseum with a bang.

The girl group started the concert with the hit song "Pantropiko," marking the first year anniversary of the song. 

They then performed "No Fear" and the RNB version of "Lagi" and "Ang Huling Cha-cha."

Maloi and Jhoanna performed "Greedy" by Tate McRae and “When I Grow Up” by Pussycat Dolls in their duo acts. 

BINI then performed "Strings."

Maymay Entrata was the first guest to go onstage, performing "Puede Ba" and "Amakabogera."

Aiah and Stacey then showcased their DJ mixing skills as they performed "Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child. 

Gwen and Mikha set the stage on fire with their stunts. 

BINI turned emotional when they performed with Gary Valenciano. They sang BINI's "Diyan Ka Lang" and Gary's "'Di Bale Na Lang."

BINI then performed "Nandito Lang" with Regine Velasquez. 

Shennah and Colet ended the duo set with a Michael Jackson medley. 

They then performed "Karera" and joined drag stars Eva Le Queen, Hana Beshie, Maxie, Angel, Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, Popstar Bench and did the classic “alarma” toss.

The girl group gave gifts to kids while singing "Star ng Pasko," then performed "Cherry On Top."

BINI then sang "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi" and changed costumes onstage as they sang "Salamin Salamin."

The group ended the concert with "Na Na Na."

RELATEDBINI launched as new Filipino fashion label endorsers

BINI

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

MANILA CONCERT

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot succumbs to cancer
1 day ago

Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot succumbs to cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Aegis vocalist Mercy Sunot passed away following a battle with cancer.
Music
fbtw
BINI releases 'Joy to the World' cover, 'Cherry on Top' Christmas remix
2 days ago

BINI releases 'Joy to the World' cover, 'Cherry on Top' Christmas remix

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Nation's Girl Group BINI released a cover and animated music video of the popular Christmas song "Joy to the World," just...
Music
fbtw
Boyz II Men biopic, documentary in development
2 days ago

Boyz II Men biopic, documentary in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Two movie projects about R&B group Boyz II men are currently in the works.
Music
fbtw
Juan Karlos, Moira surprise mallgoers with duet
2 days ago

Juan Karlos, Moira surprise mallgoers with duet

2 days ago
Juan Karlos Labajo surprised mallgoers with a duet with leading OPM female singer Moira dela Torre at a videoke...
Music
fbtw
Grand BINIverse moves Sunday concert to Nov. 19 due to 'Pepito'
3 days ago

Grand BINIverse moves Sunday concert to Nov. 19 due to 'Pepito'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The second day of P-pop girl group BINI's Grand BINIverse concerts will be moved from the 17th of November to the 19th following...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with