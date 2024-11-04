^

Ely Buendia to release new album 'Method Adaptor' this month

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2024 | 10:01am
Ely Buendia performing in sleepwear
Ikea Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon Ely Buendia is set to celebrate the release of his upcoming album "Method Adaptor" with an official launch in 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on November 8.

In true Ely fashion, the event will feature a full-length concert performance of the critically acclaimed hitmaker, wielding guitar in his element, onstage.

“'Method Adaptor' relates to how the album was conceived. The process by which I started writing was to arrive at a sort of a strategy. It’s been a while since I wrote songs. I experienced a mild writers’ block,” Ely said at the press conference for the album recently.

“I had to figure out how to be creative again. For me, that method was what I adapted to,” he added.

In addition, he will also be sharing the stage with an impressive roster of talented artists under Offshore Music (OM), such as Ligaya Escueta, Alyson, Carousel Casualties, and Aviators. 

Presented by Gabi Na Naman Productions (GNN), "Ely Buendia: Method Adaptor" album launch will debut the songs off his new record for the first time in a live setting, with special surprises in terms of production and repertoire.

