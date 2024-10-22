WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas

SENTOSA, Singapore — Singer-songwriter Ely Buendia gave a surprise performance for attendees of a sleepover event in a furniture store, taking on a microphone and guitar in his pajamas.

Ikea Pasay City, the store's largest branch in the world, hosted a Pajama Weekend for its sleep campaign that promotes better sleeping habits, and Ely contributed by performing lullaby versions of popular Eraserheads songs.

According to the artist, it was his first time wearing pajamas to a bedroom-type stage.

"There's a first time for everything. 'Eto yung first time ko tumugtog na may kama diyan, naka-pajama," Ely said. "Ganito pala ang pakiramdam ng Ben&Ben noh."

Ely performed slower and lighter versions of the band's hits "Ligaya," "Alapaap," "Minsan," "With A Smile," and "Kailan."

He also performed the Eraserheads' "Pare Ko" and his latest single "Bulaklak sa Buwan" from his upcoming album "Method Adaptor," which will be dropped next month.

The album will be Ely's second-ever solo album, coming over two decades since "Wanted Deadspacer" from 2000.

A few weeks after the release of "Method Adaptor," Ely will regroup with Eraserheads colleagues Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan, and Marcus Adoro for the continuation of the band's "Huling El Bimbo" world tour.

