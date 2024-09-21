^

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez gets 4 chair turns in 'The Voice'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 5:38pm
Sofronio Vasquez and the coaches of 'The Voice' Season 26
Sofronio Vasquez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A promotional teaser for the upcoming 26th season of the American reality competition series "The Voice" features Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez getting all the coaches to turn their chairs during his blind audition.

The "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" alum performed Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," and within seconds, Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani all slammed their buttons to face the singer.

Sofronio finished his spectacular performance to the raucous applause of the crowd and a standing ovation from the coaches.

Upon introducing himself from the Philippines, Sofronio got another cheer from the crowd and an excited reaction from Michael.

"I could not hit my button fast enough," Reba said. "Your voice is like butter. It is so easy on the ears but your soulfulness touched my heart. You got the whole package."

To stress her pitch, Reba mentioned her mentee Asher HaVon, who was the most recent winner and the fifth African-American male and first openly gay person to win. HaVon's win earned Reba her first win on the show.

Gwen praised Sofronio's "Grammy" performance, "It felt like somebody that knows God gave them the gift and they're just trying it on this stage to show everybody." Gwen said she could help the Filipino musician to find the right music for him if he chose her team. 

WATCH: 'The Voice US' coaches turn chairs for Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez

Michael began his pitch by saying the Filipino word for gratitude, "Salamat," and talked about his relationship with the Philippines. Buble said it makes him adore Sofronio even more, "Your people are such beautiful people. I can't even imagine how proud you're gonna make them."

He ended by admitting Sofronio had something inherently beautiful when it comes to music that it gave him goosebumps.

Snoop showed how serious he was about getting picked by taking off his sunglasses, comparing the coaches' different strengths.

The rapper, who recently made sports and music lovers alike excited at his correspondent stint at the 2024 Paris Olympics, said that his strength lies in determining an artist's soul. Snoop also pointed out how he now owns the record label he joined over 30 years ago.

"I basically scout for talent like yourself. I see it, put it on, make 'em do what they do," Snoop said. "Get in where you fit in!"

Michael tried to rally the crowd and make Sofronio choose him as a coach, with Snoop and Gwen also making last-ditch efforts, but the teaser ended without showing Sofronio's decision.

Sofronio's episode will likely be during "The Voice" Season 26's premiere on September 23.

During his "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" stint in "It's Showtime," Sofronio reached the semi-final round. — Video from the YouTube channel of "The Voice"

RELATED: Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October

