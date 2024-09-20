^

Music

Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 4:28pm
OPM singer-songwriter Acel
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer-songwriter Acel has announced that she’ll be starting a new life in the Netherlands early next year.

The former Moonstar88 lead vocalist acknowledged the limitless possibilities that come with starting a new journey in an official statement that she posted on her social media accounts.

“I don't intend this as a farewell, but rather as a fitting homage to the family, friends, and colleagues who have contributed to my journey over the years,” Acel wrote. 

“The baggage that comes with leaving reminds us of places, people, and memories that truly matter, even in the grand scheme of things. As I make space for new beginnings and experiences, part of my heart will surely long for the feeling of being completely home. This country has defined who I've become as a person and an artist.”

Following the announcement, Acel extended an invitation to her friends, family, and fans to join her for a final performance in a major concert that GNN Entertainment Productions is co-producing.

Dubbed "Being And Becoming," the farewell concert and album launch will serve as a gift to her friends, loved ones, fans, and colleagues who have become part of her life and career journey through ups and downs.

“The concert will present the new songs from my newest album release, 'Being And Becoming.' For this concert, I’ll be very honest and vulnerable in sharing the things that I struggled with when I was younger, and the things I realized that helped me to be the person I am today,” she said. 

“This album is a result of the things I’ve processed from the past, coming to terms with how I see myself and knowing the truth of who I am and who I am meant to be.

“Now that my family and I have decided to move to the Netherlands, I want to take this opportunity to celebrate this gift of music that was entrusted to me, hoping that I would be able to encourage and empower those who will attend.”

Apart from performances and surprise guests, Acel’s upcoming solo show will also highlight the advocacies of her charity, Right Start, which she started out with friends 14 years ago to provide creative caring opportunities for children in disadvantaged communities.

The intimate concert will take place in Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan on Friday, October 11.

