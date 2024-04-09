^

Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 2:33pm
Actress-singer Maymay Entrata
Maymay Entrata via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata revealed that she renewed her faith as a Christian after she underwent personal struggles. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Maymay said that she surrendered herself to God. 

"[Ang] dami pong pagsubok talaga bago ako nagbalik loob sa Panginoon. 'Yun 'yung deklarasyon ko kumbaga, na magko-commit ako fully sa Panginoon kasi nasanay po ako na kontrolado ko 'yung buhay ko, 'yung plano ko," Maymay said. 

"Pero at the end of the day, napapatanong ako, bakit ako napapagod? Kasi 'yun pala God is in control," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

Maymay's statement came after she posted a "wrong path" she took on 2021. She, however, clarified that it was not about her ex-boyfriend Aaron Haskell. 

"Hello po sa lahat, gusto ko lang po mag explain ng konti about dun sa last post ko sa IG. 'I took a wrong path again nung 2021' it was my past trauma po," she said. 

Maymay asked the public to be kind and not to drag Aaron anymore in her posts. 

"I was hurt and so I hurt other people even the people I love. I’m asking lang po sana to be kind especially po from my past relationship (Aaron)," she said. 

"Do not take this against him. From the bottom of my heart maraming salamat po," she added. 

RELATED: Maymay Entrata clarifies 'wrong path' not about 'afam' ex-boyfriend

MAYMAY ENTRATA
