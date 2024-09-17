^

Music

WATCH: David Archuleta, Morissette perform Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga's 'Die With A Smile'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 3:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana singer Morissette Amon made a surprise appearance during David Archuleta's recent concert in Manila, joining him to perform "Die With A Smile" by Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars and fellow Grammy winner Lady Gaga.

A third of the way through an energetic main set in New Frontier Theater last September 14, David reemerged onstage in a new outfit, commenting he need to bring the energy levels down for a while after "getting his workout in."

Taking a seat, he recounted performing on the Wish bus during his last visit to the Philippines and shared hearing a local singer's performance that had him in awe.

David introduced the singer, Morissette, onstage who moments after greeting the singer, offered to throw the towel he had been using into the crowd.

Morissette considered being onstage a full circle moment as she appeared on the teleserye "Nandito Ako," in which David starred in, though they never had scenes together.

Now sharing the stage, the singers sat down to perform "Die With A Smile," and when David's microphone broke halfway, they ended the song using Morissette's microphone.

Some other covers David performed at his concert were Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," and like a true "honorary Filipino," Side A's "Forevermore" and Ogie Alcasid's "Nandito Ako."

He also performed a slew of hits including "Crush," "A Little Too Not Over You," "Touch My Hand," and "Something 'Bout Love."

