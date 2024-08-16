Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars drop surprise collab 'Die With A Smile'

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in the "Die With A Smile" music video

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released their surprise collaboration "Die With A Smile."

The two artists teased the song's release just less than 12 hours before it and an accompanying music video dropped.

In the music video, which the Filipino-American Bruno co-directed with Daniel Ramos, the two singers are performing in a '70s television studio wearing matching bright blue and red outfits.

The song itself is about two individuals wanting to spend every moment, including their final ones, with each other.

Bruno sings the first verse playing the guitar then Gaga, on the piano, joins in midway through the second verse.

"If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you, if the party was over and our time on earth was through, I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile. If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you," goes the chorus.

It had been a while since either artist released solo music — Bruno's last album was 2016's "24K Magic" while Gaga's was 2020's "Chromatica."

Gaga did contribute to 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack with "Hold My Hand" and is preparing for the release of new album "Gaga Chromatica Ball," while Bruno has been collaborating with Anderson .Paak as the duo Silk Sonic. — Video from Lady Gaga's YouTube channel

