^

Music

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars drop surprise collab 'Die With A Smile'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 2:20pm
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars drop surprise collab 'Die With A Smile'
Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in the "Die With A Smile" music video
Lady Gaga via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars released their surprise collaboration "Die With A Smile."

The two artists teased the song's release just less than 12 hours before it and an accompanying music video dropped.

In the music video, which the Filipino-American Bruno co-directed with Daniel Ramos, the two singers are performing in a '70s television studio wearing matching bright blue and red outfits.

The song itself is about two individuals wanting to spend every moment, including their final ones, with each other.

Bruno sings the first verse playing the guitar then Gaga, on the piano, joins in midway through the second verse.

"If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you, if the party was over and our time on earth was through, I'd wanna hold you just for a while and die with a smile. If the world was ending I'd wanna be next to you," goes the chorus.

It had been a while since either artist released solo music — Bruno's last album was 2016's "24K Magic" while Gaga's was 2020's "Chromatica."

Gaga did contribute to 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack with "Hold My Hand" and is preparing for the release of new album "Gaga Chromatica Ball," while Bruno has been collaborating with Anderson .Paak as the duo Silk Sonic. — Video from Lady Gaga's YouTube channel

RELATED: Lady Gaga performs at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

vuukle comment

BRUNO MARS

LADY GAGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'We learned a lot': G22 on collaborating with Sandara Park, SB19
6 days ago

'We learned a lot': G22 on collaborating with Sandara Park, SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
P-pop girl group G22 revealed that they learned a lot from K-pop star Sandara Park and P-pop boyband SB19. 
Music
fbtw
'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding
7 days ago

'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The band posted on its Facebook about its offer to perform for free on Yulo's wedding. 
Music
fbtw
SB19, Gloc-9 release joint track 'Kalakal'
7 days ago

SB19, Gloc-9 release joint track 'Kalakal'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
P-pop kings SB19 and rapper Gloc-9 released their joint single “Kalakal” in all digital music platforms worldwide...
Music
fbtw
'Di ba broken siya?': Fan wants to comfort Rico Blanco at Acer Day 2024
8 days ago

'Di ba broken siya?': Fan wants to comfort Rico Blanco at Acer Day 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
A fan at the Acer Day 2024 concert wanted to comfort Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar Rico Blanco. 
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift, Post Malone lead 2024 MTV VMAs nominees
9 days ago

Taylor Swift, Post Malone lead 2024 MTV VMAs nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift leads all nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards after scoring 10 nods for the...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Sandara Park, SB19, G22 share stage at Acer Day 2024
10 days ago

WATCH: Sandara Park, SB19, G22 share stage at Acer Day 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park and "Kings of P-pop" SB19 shared the stage last Sunday during the Acer Day 2024 in Mall of Asia ...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with