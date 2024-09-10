^

David Archuleta is back in Manila this September!

Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 3:45pm
David Archuleta is back in Manila this September!

MANILA, Philippines – American pop singer David Archuleta, who has been known to Filipinos since his American Idol days, is finally coming back to the Philippines, six years since his last visit.

Last June, David himself wrote in a post, "Philippines! I'm so excited to announce that I'll be coming back to Manila on September 14th for a special performance. I'll be singing some of my most popular songs as well as some new ones, too! I might even sing some of my favorite OPM songs. I can't wait to see all of you then!"

His Filipino fans expressed delight as his last concert was a fundraising event held way back in 2018. The wait is almost over as David returns to perform his classics along with new releases at the New Frontier Theater on September 14.

David has always loved the Philippines. He even starred in the local TV series Nandito Ako in 2012 and released an all-OPM album Forevermore in the same year.

His greatest hits “Crush,” “Something ‘bout Love,” “Touch my Hand,” “A Little Too Not Over You,” made a mark and are still loved by a lot of Filipino fans up to this day. He gained popularity when he joined American Idol in 2008 and ultimately became a fan favorite since then.

He is still active in the music scene with his latest triumphs including winning the 2024 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. David also just released his new song “Rather Be Lonely” last July and some dance-ready songs on 2023 like “Afraid to love” and “I’m Yours” whose video earned such illustrious awards as the Best Music Video prize at the Cannes World Film Festival.

Thee ticket prices for “Playback Presents: The best of David Archuleta” are:

  • VIP - P4,800
  • Patron A - P4,350
  • Patron B - P3,700
  • Loge - P3,900
  • Balcony A - P2,850
  • Balcony B - P1,950

Concert tickets are still available at www.ticketnet.com.ph and you may also grab the chance to get up close and personal with David!

Limited Meet and Greet tickets and soundcheck access are still up at https://www.ticketmelon.com/sap/the-best-of-david-archuleta-meet-and-greet.

