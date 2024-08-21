SB19, BINI, Lola Amour lead 2024 Awit Awards nominees

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 leads all nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards with a whopping 12 nods, followed by girl group BINI and band Lola Amour with seven apiece.

All three are up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Performance By A Group, and Best Pop Recording: "Gento" for SB19, "Pantropiko" for BINI, and "Raining in Manila" for Lola Amour.

Of the three, only SB19 is competing for the top award, Album of the Year, along with Unique Salonga, One Click Straight, Nameless Kids, and Cup of Joe.

"Gento" received two other nominations, namely, Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Music Video, while "Raining in Manila" is up for Best Alternative Recording and DJ Young's remix of the track for Best Remix Recording.

"Pantropiko" is also nominated for Best Engineered Recording, while another BINI song, "Karera," received nominations for Best Inspirational Recording and Best Music Video.

Notable artists who have multiple nominations are Sarah Geronimo, Juan Karlos Labajo, Gloc-9, Maymay Entrata, Urbandub, and Alvin Cornista.

The awarding ceremony for the 37th Awit Awards will be announced at a later date.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Album Of The Year

"Daisy" by Unique Salonga

"Pagtatag!" by SB19

"One Click Straight" by One Click Straight

"Manila In Bloom" by Nameless Kids

"Patutunguhan" by Cup of Joe

Record Of The Year

“Raining In Manila” by Lola Amour

“Gento” by SB19

“Panahon” by Unique Salonga

“Ere” by Juan Karlos Labajo

“Pantropiko” by BINI

Song Of The Year

“Raining In Manila” by Lola Amour (composition/lyrics by Pio Antonio Benitez Dumayas, Raymond Benedict Jovellano King, David Ligad Yuhico)

“Ere” by Juan Karlos Labajo (composition/lyrics by Juan Karlos Labajo)

“Pantropiko” by BINI (composition/lyrics by Angelika Samantha Ortiz, Julius James “Jumbo” De Belen, Mart Sam Emmanuel Olavides, Paula Patricia Chavez)

“Gento” by SB19 (composition/lyrics by Radkidz – John Paulo Nase, Joshua Daniel Nase)

“Saan?” by Maki (composition/lyrics by Viktor Nhiko Sabiniano, Ralph William Datoon)

Best Performance By A Group

“Gento” by SB19

“White Toyota” by Sunkissed Lola

“GLNG” by XOXO

“Pantropiko” by BINI

“Raining In Manila” by Lola Amour

“Come” by Urbandub

“Laruan” by 1621BC

Best Performance By A Solo Artist

“Pag-Ibig (Meron Ba)” by Ace Banzuelo

“‘Wag Kang Bibitaw” by Cean Jr.

“Gabay” by Syd Hartha

“Small Town” by Clara Benin

“Letting You Go” by Joey G

Best Performance By A New Solo Artist

“Woke Up like this (Get Up! Get Up!)” by Reese

“Hawak Mo” by Lyka Estrella

“Sarili” by Riva Ferrer

“Hele Pono” by Jel Rey

“Damdamin” by Misha De Leon

“Muli” by JDP Jack D’Preacher

“Gasera” by Cedric Escobar

Best Performance By A New Group

“Sinulit” by Mint Magic

“Pasabay” by Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club

“Bituin” by Dear Dahlia

“Bakit Papa?” by YARA

“Yayakapin” by Yes My Love

Best Collaboration

“Walang Pumapalakpak” by Gloc-9 featuring Gary Valenciano

“Alam” by Sarah Geronimo with John Roa

“Sa Duyan Ng Bayan” by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9

“Pakundangan” by Demi featuring Hev Abi

“Tingin” by Cup of Joe with Janine

“Treading Water” by Sarah Geronimo with Bamboo

Best Global Collaboration Recording

Golden Hour (SB19 Remix) by JVKE, SB19

“Autodeadma” by Maymay Entrata, Wooseok of Pentagon

“Turn Back Time” by Zack Tabudlo, Violette Wautier

“Come In Out of The Rain” by Troy Laureta, Sheryn Regis, Wendy Moten

Best Pop Recording

“Pantropiko” by BINI

“Raining In Manila” by Lola Amour

“Saan?” by Maki

“Gento” by SB19

“Lihim” by Arthur Miguel

“Oksihina” by Dionela

Best Ballad Recording

“Himig Ng Puso” by Sarah Geronimo

“Liham” by SB19

“Ayokong Masanay” by Jireh Lim featuring Jikamarie

“Paalam, Leonora” by Sugarcane

“Tapusin Na Natin ‘To” by Juan Karlos Labajo featuring Paolo Benjamin of Ben&Ben

“Ayoko Na (Acoustic)" by Ica Frias

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Gento” by SB19

“Crimzone” by SB19

“Isulti Lang (Tell Me)” by DJ Young, Paul Pablo

“Day And Night” by Alamat

“Takaw Tingin” by Paul Pablo

Best Alternative Recording

“Ere” by Juan Karlos Labajo

“Raining In Manila” by Lola Amour

“Wicked Heart” by Barbie Almalbis

“Come” by Urbandub

“Luna” by Sunkissed Lola

“Hayaan” by Yno

Best Rock/Metal Recording

“XXV” by Greyhoundz featuring Gloc-9

“Come” by Urbandub

“K-Grind” by Queso

“Buang” by Mayonnaise

“Dust” by Chicosci

Best Rap/Hiphop Recording

“Buhat” by Gloc-9

“Sige Padayon” by John Roa

“Young Gaddy” by Shanti Dope

“TIM” by Meek & Chill

“Bad Type” by Shanti Dope

Best Novelty Recording

“Waiting Here Sa Pila” by Lola Amour and Michael V

“Content Ako Sa’Yo” by Gracenote and Chito Miranda

“Mamamatay Yata Kong Single” by Eugene Layug

“Bookmoko” by Davey Langit

“Ms. Ukay” by Kim Chiu

Best Inspirational Recording

“Karera” by BINI

“H’wag Kang Mag-alala” by Noel Cabangon

“Courage (Band Version)” by Ben&Ben

“Seek First” by Quest

“Faith, Hope, And Love” by Jamie Rivera, Jed Madela, Francine Diaz, Kd Estrada

Best Traditional/Contemporary Folk Recording

“Sa Iyong Mga Mata” by Kat Agarrado featuring Sammy Asuncion

“Gabay” by Syd Hartha

“Courage (Full Band Version)” by Ben&Ben

“Patlang” by Jan Roberts

“Paruparo” by Juan Karlos Labajo

Best R&B Recording

“B.A.D.” by Denise Julia and P-Lo

“That’s Why” by Of Mercury

“Lito” by Jikamarie

“Wag Kang Bibitaw” by Cean Jr.

Best Jazz Recording

“Tawid Bago Tingin” by Debonair District

“Beyond the Rizal Sky” by Alvin Cornista featuring Skarlet, Bo Razon, Abe Lagrimas Jr.

“Maybe Today Maybe Tomorrow” by Alvin Cornista

“What Matters Most” by Nicole Asensio

“Karakaraka” by Yosha Honasan

Best Instrumental Recording

“Ating Cu Pung Singsing” by Ryan Cayabyab

“Beyond the Rizal Sky” by Alvin Cornista featuring Skarlet, Bo Razon, Abe Lagrimas Jr.

“Maybe Today Maybe Tomorrow” by Alvin Cornista

“Justin Time” by Junji Lerm

“Samsara” by Extrapolation

Best Regional Recording

“Dungdungwen Kan To” by Abby Clutario and Joshua Cadeliña

“Lubi Lubi” by Faye Yupano and Project Yazz

“Delikado” by Dwta

“Dandansoy” by Asela Labaro, Jesper Mercado, Jobry Cimafranca, Raphael Espada, Rommel Camba, Glenn Aquias

“Tsada Mahigugma” by Maymay Entrata

Best World Music Recording

“Pagdating” by Sitti

“Sakto” by Sitti

“Luzviminda” by Chocolate Factory

“Makina” by Oh, Flamingo!

“Afternoon Delight” by Alvin Cornista

“Getting High” by High Targets

Best Recording By A Child Or For Children

“Magmasid, Bayang Hinirang” by Young Voices of The Philippines

“Ituloy Mo Lang” by Gianni Sarita

“Mini Ms. U” by Imogen

“Clap Clap Clap” by Kulot

“Learn The 1, 2, 3” by Lucas

Best Original Soundtrack Recording

“Di Na Babalik” by Leanne & Narra (from "Replacing Chef Chico")

“Panghabang-Buhay” by Xavier (from "Sa Muli")

“Hanggang sa Buwan” by Kenaniah (from "The Rain In España")

“Sa Duyan Ng Bayan” by Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Gloc-9 (Sindihan song inspired by "GomBurZa")

“Be Mine” by Akira Morishita and JL Toreliza (from "High Street" Season 1)

Best Christmas Recording

“Maligayang Pasko” by Juan Karlos Labajo

“Isang Taong Lumipas” by Ryan Cayabyab, Emmy Cayabyab, Krina Cayabyab, Toma Cayabyab

“Can’t Wait To See You On Christmas Day” by Clara Benin

“Pasko Ang Pinaka Magandang Kwento” by ABS-CBN Music All Star

“Blue Christmas Night” by Jam Quijano

Best Cover Art

"Complex" by Felip (Creative artist, graphic designer, concept photography: Louis Anthony Duran)

"Rebirth" by Urbandub

"Tingin" by Cup of Joe and Janine (Creative artist: Veronica Angeles. Graphic designer: Cup of Joe and Veronica Angeles)

"Paki Sabi" by SunKissed Lola (Creative artist, graphic designer: Jael Mendoza)

"Gabay" by Syd Hartha (Creative artist: Pau Tiu, Graphic designer: Pau Tiu, syd hartha. Concept photography: Ysa Aranda)

Best Music Video:

“Wow, I Finally Learned To Write A Love Song” by Pappel (Directed by Jaime Pacena II)

“Gento” by SB19 (Directed by Kerbs Balagtas)

“Wild Tonight” by Josh Cullen (Directed by Josh Cullen Santos, Kerbs Balagtas)

“I Want You” by SB19 (Directed by Jed Regala)

“Karera” by BINI (Directed by Kerbs Balagtas)

Best Musical Arrangement

“Justin Time” by Junji Lerma (Musical arranger: Junji Lerma)

“Pagdating” by Sitti (Musical arrangers: Erskine Basilio and Ramiru Mataro)

“Kay Ganda Ng Ating Musika” by Troy Laureta and Martin Nievera (Musical arranger: Troy Laureta)

“Remember?” by Jason Dhakal (Musical arranger: LustBass)

"Dirty Linen" Theme (Musical arranger: Rommel and Idonnah Villarico)

Best Vocal Arrangement:

“Kailan Pa Ma’y Ikaw” by KZ Tandingan (Vocal arranger: Jonathan Manalo)

“Unkind” by Dom Guyot (Vocal arranger: Dominic Guyot)

“G.K.Y.A.M.” by Adie (Vocal arranger: Adie and Franz Sacro)

“Salisi” by Davey Langit (Vocal arranger: Marlon Barnuevo and Davey Langit)

“Sino” by Lotti (Vocal arranger: Lotti, Jackson Wise, Hello Music Studio)

Best Engineered Recording:

“Pantropiko” by BINI (Sound engineers: Rap Sanchez, Mat Olavides, Jumbo de Belen, Migz Cortes. Recording studio: FlipMusic Studio)

“Tsada Mahigugma” by Maymay Entrata (Sound engineer: Theo Martel. Recording studio: Academy of Rock)

“Bibitaw Na” by Darren Espanto (Sound engineer: Theo Martel. Recording studio: Academy of Rock)

“Treading Water’ by Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo (Sound engineer: Madeindvn, Jan Fuertez. Recording studio: Viva Recording Studios

“I Want You” by SB19 (Sound engineer: August Rigo)

Best Remix Recording:

“Raining In Manila (DJ Young Remix)” by Lola Amour (DJ remixes by DJ Young)

“Vivid (Reimagined Version” by Ena Mori (DJ remixes by Ena Mori)

“Love You Still (Sunset Version)” by Morissette and Dave Lamar (DJ remixes by Morissette and Dave Lamar)

“Autodeadma Remix” by Maymay Entrata featuring Wooseok of Pentagon (DJ remixes by Theo Martel and Justine Calatan)

“I Wanna Know (DJ Young Remix) (DJ remixes by DJ Young)

“Autumn” by Ben&Ben (DJ remixes by Jean-Paul Veraona and Jonathan Manalo)

