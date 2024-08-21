^

Music

SB19, Alamat join forces for 'Maharani,' 'Kalakal' dance videos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 12:41pm
SB19, Alamat join forces for 'Maharani,' 'Kalakal' dance videos
SB19 members (from left) Justin, Stell, Pablo, Ken and Josh.
MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop groups SB19 and Alamat have joined forces to create dance videos of their hits to the delight of their fans. 

In a video posted by Alamat on its Facebook page, they danced to their hit "Maharani" with SB19. 

"Lakambini, kami na lang ng SB19 ang iyong lakan. Eyyy!" Alamat captioned the post. 

SB19, meanwhile, posted a video on its TikTok account dancing their newest single "Kalakal" with Alamat. 

@officialsb19 ???? sheeeshh @ALAMAT ???????????????????????????????????? #KALAKAL #SB19 #GLOC9 #SB19xGLOC9 #ALAMAT ? KALAKAL - SB19 & Gloc 9

"Sheeeshh @ALAMAT," SB19 captioned the post. 

SB19 and Gloc-9 recently released their joint single “Kalakal” in all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

According to SB19, they reached out to the rap icon for a potential partnership after performing together on the well-received "Pagtatag! Finale" concert, held in Araneta Coliseum a few months ago.

“What sets this collaboration apart from anything that we’ve done before is that we took it upon ourselves to be as involved as possible from the beginning of the creative process,” the “Gento” hitmakers shared in a press statement. 

RELATED: SB19, Gloc-9 release joint track 'Kalakal'
 

ALAMAT

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
