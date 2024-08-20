Ben&Ben addresses viral Tanya Markova, dwta issues

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino band Ben&Ben issued statements addressing issues concerning other local artists being pushed out of event line-ups to prioritize the folk-pop group.

Over the weekend Bicolana singer-songwriter dwta announced that she was unable to perform at an event in Far Eastern University Diliman (FEU Diliman) because of schedule constraints despite being initially included in the line-up.

While dwta did not mention any names nor shift blame, fans called out Ben&Ben who was the event's headliner as a similar instance had occurred in 2022, when another band Tanya Markova was unable to perform at a campaign rally.

Following the social media noise, Ben&Ben addressed both incidents in separate statements.

The band said it chose not to speak on the issue being the reason why other performers could not continue on at events which led to being "dragged left and right with baseless accusations and maligned statements" and "attacking the band's integrity and an injustice for those who support the band’s music and message."

Ben&Ben said it was informed earlier in the day of the FEU Diliman event that there were delays and the band's management clearly expressed to prioritize the event's continuation with every performer getting their time onstage, willing to make changes if necessary.

"It was heartbreaking on the band's end to learn that in spite of all these preventive measures and constant communication, dwta, an artist that the band admires and has long been a fan of, was unable to perform, as decided upon by the event organizers," Ben&Ben said.

The band acknowledged its management's difficulties to balance professional obligations to event organizers while ensuring other artists can still perform as Ben&Ben has "always been passionate about fighting for artists' rights, and even always being willing to accommodate to uncertaint" and would continue to do so.

The group reiterated that changes in performance lineups depend on event organizer’s prerogative to the decisions surrounding the event.

Moving forward, Ben&Ben's management said it will include in its contracts a stipulation where the band will only agree to perform at events if the program is followed and no other guests are dropped or moved around.

"We will not take these issues sitting down any longer. We believe it is important to bring truth to matters like these, and hold the proper entities accountable for these untoward incidents," the band concluded.

Meanwhile, in response to the Tanya Markova issue, which was revived following the band's guesting on Koolpals podcast, Ben&Ben reiterated it had no intention to sideline performers and again pointed at event organizers to take responsibility.

Ben&Ben added it was also affected by delays during the 2022 event, as indicated in a message the band sent to Tanya Markova's management and other involved parties at the time.

"Nonetheless, as early as the next few days after the event, the band had gone to the extent of scheduling a meeting with the parties involved, and apologizing on behalf of the organizers, even if the band had no decision-making authority in the sequence of events," Ben&Ben said.

The band reiterated it reached out to affected performers and have proof it did so, ending its statement condemning the use of homophobic slurs as means for insult and discrimination.

"In all this, we hope this finally brings truth out, and holds the right parties accountable," Ben&Ben said.

