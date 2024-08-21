^

Music

'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 11:00am
'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP
The 'Huling El Bimbo' concert of Eraserheads — Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro and Ely Buendia — at their reunion concert held in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on December 22, 2023.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rock band Eraserheads received the Gawad Oblation from the University of the Philippines (UP). 

UP awarded the band with one of its highest honors for the band's “extraordinary service with or in the name of UP.”

Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro are UP alumni.

UP president Angelo Jimenez said during the awarding ceremony and reception at the UP Executive House in Quezon City said that the band is a cultural icon. 

“It is no exaggeration to say that the Eraserheads are a pivotal force in the history of Original Pilipino Music," he said.  

"Even now, decades after they first burst into the local music scene, they remain a household name, a cultural icon for the ages.

“The Eraserheads gave voice to the real and lived experiences, struggles, social realities and concerns of generations of Filipino youth."

Ely, Raimund, Buddy and Marcus formed the band in 1989 while studying in UP Diliman. 

The Eraserheads' hit songs are "Pare Ko," "Toyang," "Ang Huling El Bimbo," Ligaya, "With a Smile," and "Alapaap," to name a few. 

RELATED: Eraserheads teases world tour with stops in US, Canada, Dubai  

vuukle comment

ERASERHEADS

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Jayda set to release 'Sad Girl Hours' album
4 days ago

Jayda set to release 'Sad Girl Hours' album

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Singer Jayda is set to release her much-anticipated album “Sad Girl Hours” this August 30. 
Music
fbtw
Lea Salonga supports BINI Gwen's sentiments about safe space
5 days ago

Lea Salonga supports BINI Gwen's sentiments about safe space

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
BINI member Gwen Apuli found an ally in Broadway star Lea Salonga after she aired her frustration over the issue of personal...
Music
fbtw
Ed Sheeran purchases minority stake in Ipswich Town, joins Taylor Swift in London show
5 days ago

Ed Sheeran purchases minority stake in Ipswich Town, joins Taylor Swift in London show

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Ed Sheeran, a lifelong fan of the team, has taken a 1.4 percent stake in the club, having been a shirt sponsor of both Ipswich...
Music
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release
5 days ago

BTS' Jungkook movie 'I Am Still' getting limited theatrical release

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
A movie about Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook is getting a limited release in theaters this September.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with