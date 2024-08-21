'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP

The 'Huling El Bimbo' concert of Eraserheads — Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro and Ely Buendia — at their reunion concert held in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on December 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rock band Eraserheads received the Gawad Oblation from the University of the Philippines (UP).

UP awarded the band with one of its highest honors for the band's “extraordinary service with or in the name of UP.”

Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro are UP alumni.

UP president Angelo Jimenez said during the awarding ceremony and reception at the UP Executive House in Quezon City said that the band is a cultural icon.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the Eraserheads are a pivotal force in the history of Original Pilipino Music," he said.

"Even now, decades after they first burst into the local music scene, they remain a household name, a cultural icon for the ages.

“The Eraserheads gave voice to the real and lived experiences, struggles, social realities and concerns of generations of Filipino youth."

Ely, Raimund, Buddy and Marcus formed the band in 1989 while studying in UP Diliman.

The Eraserheads' hit songs are "Pare Ko," "Toyang," "Ang Huling El Bimbo," Ligaya, "With a Smile," and "Alapaap," to name a few.

