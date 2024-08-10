^

Music

Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 10:24am
Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
H.E.R. won the 2021 Grammy Award for Song of the Year for her single 'I Can’t Breathe.'
H.E.R. via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipino-American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, better known as H.E.R., will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

H.E.R. was tapped to sing the national anthem of the United States as part of the handover from Paris to Los Angeles, which will host the next edition of the Games in 2028.

In announcing H.E.R.'s participation, organizers for the Los Angeles Olympics shared the singer's customized LA28 emblem, which is "LA" over "28" over the Olympic rings.

The singer's version shows the "A" replaced by a purple electric guitar with her signature sunglasses in front of the instrument.

After a historic opening ceremony held throughout Paris but mainly along the Seine, the closing ceremony will be held in Stade de France stadium on August 11 (early morning of the 12th in the Philippines).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LA 2028 (@la28games)

Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg are also reportedly performing through pre-taped and live performances in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg has been in Paris as a torch bearer, commentator, and regular spectator at the Games. 

Actor Tom Cruise supposedly pre-recorded a motorcycle and skydiving stunt as part of the handover portion of the closing ceremony, while French bands Phoenix and Air will be perform at the ceremony proper.

American Olympians Katie Ledecky, whose medal count is up to 14 after Paris, and Nick Mead will be flag bearers during the handover.

It is Paris' third time hosting the Olympics after 1900 and 1924, and it will be Los Angeles' third time as well after 1932 and 1984, though it will be the first time it is hosting the Paralympics.

The Philippines matched its medal tally from Tokyo three years ago with Carlos Yulo winning a historic double gold in gymnastics, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas both won bronze medals.

RELATED: How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

GABRIELLA WILSON

H.E.R.

LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lea Salonga supposed to become a doctor; shares beginnings as singer-actress
1 day ago

Lea Salonga supposed to become a doctor; shares beginnings as singer-actress

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Doctor Lea Salonga” — that would have been the fate of the Philippines’ first Olivier and Tony Awards...
Music
fbtw
'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour
1 day ago

'Dream come true': Sandara Park gives update on 2NE1 reunion concert tour

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Korean pop star Sandara Park gave an update on the upcoming 2NE1 reunion.
Music
fbtw
P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines
1 day ago

P-pop group KAIA mentors 1st K P-pop Academy batch in the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
P-pop girl group KAIA was among the mentors of the first K-pop Academy in the Philippines by the Korean Cultural Center in...
Music
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations
2 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook score multiple MTV VMAs 2024 nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Lisa of the Korean girl group Blackpink and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS both scored multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with