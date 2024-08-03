^

Hollywood at the Games: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman spotted at Paris Olympics 2024

Philippe Grelard - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 5:06pm
Hollywood at the Games: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman spotted at Paris Olympics 2024
Actor Tom Cruise shakes hands with fans ahead of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.
AFP / Paul Ellis

PARIS, France — Hollywood is out in force at the Paris Olympics — perhaps taking notes before the United States' turn to host with the next Games in 2028.

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga — there have been plenty of A-listers around Paris for the first few days of the Games.

The biggest celebrity draw has been Artistic Gymnastics, arguably the hottest ticket this week as American superstar Simone Biles added to her medal haul.

Cruise has received a particularly warm welcome — given a knighthood from the French government (becoming a "chevalier des arts et des lettres") and serenaded with a blast of the "Mission: Impossible" theme in the arena.

Sat just in front of him was "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, becoming a fixture in France after her time as head of the Cannes Film Festival jury in May.

Lady Gaga posted a video of Biles on Instagram captioned, "She nailed it, what an honor to be so close."

The actor and singer, who will appear alongside Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker: Folie a Deux" this autumn, performed at the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday, delivering a French music hall standard "Mon Truc en Plumes."

She treated fans in Paris to a sneak preview of her new album this week, sticking her head out of a limousine at her hotel to play snippets on a laptop.

Aussie stars

Some of Hollywood's favorite Australians have also been in town, with "Barbie" star Margot Robbie and "Moulin Rouge!" director Baz Luhrmann spotted at the opening ceremony.

Kidman, another Aussie, was present for the gymnastics and skateboarding.

She is partly working, though, promoting a watch brand that is the official Games timekeeper.

Similarly, American actor Jessica Chastain ("Zero Dark Thirty," "Interstellar") is also around town as the face of a major brand that dresses "Team USA."

Director Spike Lee ("Do the Right Thing." "Malcolm X") is well known for his obsession with basketball as a lifelong fan of the New York Knicks, so it was no surprise to see him show up on the sidelines for the US "Dream Team" in Lille.

But he was also poolside with his friend Flavor Flav of the legendary rap group Public Enemy, who has become the unlikely sponsor of the women's water polo team.

Spielberg, meanwhile, reunited with Cruise — with whom he made "Minority Report" and "War of the Worlds" — to watch the rain-drenched opening ceremony.

Perhaps they were taking notes — the Paris ceremony may have been wet but it was a highly audacious and complex undertaking that set the bar high for Los Angeles 2028.

The following day, a Los Angeles Times columnist wrote: "Glad I'm not the artistic director for the LA28 opener. You better be upping your game. Let's see, Seine or L.A. River? OK, anybody got any other ideas?"

RELATED: How much were Celine Dion, Lady Gaga paid? Paris Olympics organizers reveal

