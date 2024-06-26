^

Jonathan Manalo jukebox musical set for 2025

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2024 | 9:10am
Jonathan Manalo jukebox musical set for 2025
Composer Jonathan Manalo

MANILA, Philippines — The next production of Full House Theater Company (FHTC) will be a jukebox musical featuring the songs of celebrated songwriter and music producer Jonathan Manalo.

FHTC recently wrapped up the 45-show run of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," a musical utilizing songs by rock band Parokya ni Edgar, in Newport Performing Arts Theater last June 23.

During the final show, Alliance Global Group chief executive officer Kevin Tan announced the musical would get a rerun, this despite it carrying one of the most expensive budgets for a Filipino production.

After Tan's announcement, Julia Serad and Maronne Cruz from "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" performed Sheryn Regis' "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" penned by Manalo as a teaser for FHTC's next show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two singers were later joined by award-winning actor Phi Palmos wearing a red gown to finish the song, backed by the rest of the "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" cast.

"The next musical by FHTC is the songs of Jonathan Manalo," confirmed FHTC co-artistic director Menchu Lauchenco Yulo. "Expect that [in] April 2025, we'll see you at the theater!"

Flashed on the Newport Performing Arts Theater screen were some Manalo songs like "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw," likely to be featured in the musical including "Patuloy ang Pangarap," "Pinoy Tayo," "May Kasama Ka," "Boom Panes," and "Kabataang Pinoy."

Prior to "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," FHTC previously held runs of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" based on the songs of another iconic Filipino band the Eraserheads, those productions were also staged in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

RELATED: Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon to star in Franz Xaver Kroetz's 'Request sa Radyo'

