David Foster, Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee, All 4 One serenade Filipino fans

MANILA, Philippines — American hitmaker David Foster serenaded his Filipino fans with his timeless hits at Araneta Coliseum concert last night.

SB19 member Stell opened the concert, singing Adele's "All I Ask," "Defying Gravity" and his new solo single "Room."

David opened his concert with the instrumental "Winter Games" and "Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire" with Kenny G on the background.

"It is so good to be back. Why? Because there is no country, I've been to many countries, that loves music more than the Philippines. This is true," David said.

He then called Filipino singer JV Decena, who then sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Another Filipino singer, Joaquin Garcia, performed with David, singing "Broken Vow."

1990s boyband All 4 One then performed "I Can Love You Like That" and their hit song "I Swear," bringing in nostalgic vibes.

David's wife Katharine McPhee then performed Celine Dion's "Power of Love," Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," "I Will Always Love You" and her own hit song, "Terrified."

To showcase more of his composed songs, David played Chicago's "Hard To Say I'm Sorry" and "You're The Inspiration," with the audience singing along.

Stell then came back onstage to perform "All By Myself," and the entire arena was stunned with his performance.

Brian McKnight then sang his classic songs "One Last Cry" and "Back At One."

