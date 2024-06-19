^

Music

David Foster, Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee, All 4 One serenade Filipino fans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 8:19am
David Foster, Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee, All 4 One serenade Filipino fans
From left: Brian McKnight, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee
The STAR / file, Katharine McPhee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American hitmaker David Foster serenaded his Filipino fans with his timeless hits at Araneta Coliseum concert last night.

SB19 member Stell opened the concert, singing Adele's "All I Ask," "Defying Gravity" and his new solo single "Room."

David opened his concert with the instrumental "Winter Games" and "Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire" with Kenny G on the background. 

"It is so good to be back. Why? Because there is no country, I've been to many countries, that loves music more than the Philippines. This is true," David said. 

@jmilsev22

Filipinos sing David Foster's composition "Hard To Say I'm Sorry."

? original sound - JMilSev 22

He then called Filipino singer JV Decena, who then sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Another Filipino singer, Joaquin Garcia, performed with David, singing "Broken Vow."

1990s boyband All 4 One then performed "I Can Love You Like That" and their hit song "I Swear," bringing in nostalgic vibes. 

David's wife Katharine McPhee then performed Celine Dion's "Power of Love," Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," "I Will Always Love You" and her own hit song, "Terrified." 

To showcase more of his composed songs, David played Chicago's "Hard To Say I'm Sorry" and "You're The Inspiration," with the audience singing along. 

Stell then came back onstage to perform "All By Myself," and the entire arena was stunned with his performance. 

Brian McKnight then sang his classic songs "One Last Cry" and "Back At One."

RELATEDDavid Foster praises Filipino singers; brings Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee to Manila concert

vuukle comment

BRIAN MCKNIGHT

DAVID FOSTER

KATHARINE MCPHEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose
2 days ago

SB19's Stell launches debut single 'Room,' to hold concert with Julie Anne San Jose

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
SB19 member Stell launched his solo career with the release of his debut single "Room." He is also set to do a two-night concert...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists
3 days ago

Taylor Swift made 'ground shaking' UK debut: seismologists

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Taylor Swift fans literally made the earth move as the US singer-songwriter began her UK tour with seismic activity recorded...
Music
fbtw
BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd
5 days ago

BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
P-pop girl group BINI needed to cut their performance at the "Araw ng Kalayaan" concert in Quirino Grandstand yesterday for...
Music
fbtw
LANY to postpone Australia, New Zealand shows after vocalist Paul Klein hit by car
6 days ago

LANY to postpone Australia, New Zealand shows after vocalist Paul Klein hit by car

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Pop band Lany is set to reschedule its upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand for its "A Beautiful Blur" tour since vocalist...
Music
fbtw
SB19, BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola release concert ticket prices, mechanics
6 days ago

SB19, BINI, Flow G, Sunkissed Lola release concert ticket prices, mechanics

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Puregold released the ticket prices and mechanics for the much-awaited "Nasa Atin Ang Panalo" thanksgiving concert featuring...
Music
fbtw
How to get free VIP tickets to Watsons&rsquo; Playlist featuring top P-pop acts
8 days ago

How to get free VIP tickets to Watsons’ Playlist featuring top P-pop acts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
To help strengthen P-pop, in time for Buwan ng Wika in August, Watsons Philippines will be staging its first ever music festival,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with