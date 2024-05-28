David Foster praises Filipino singers; brings Brian McKnight, Katharine McPhee to Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned songwriter David Foster praised Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singers Martin Nievera, Jake Zyrus and Morissette Amon.

During the media conference of “HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024” recently, David said Martin and him are very close friends.

"Martin is very fabulous. I love him like a brother — this jacket he gave me," he said.

"Jake, formerly known as Charice, is amazing. I still get people asking me every day, like, 'Thank you for Jake.'

"And then, of course, there's Morissette, who I think is a global superstar. I've worked with her before, and she's amazing."

David, together with his special guests, happily looks forward to serenading Filipinos once more in the upcoming “HITMAN: David Foster and Friends Asia Tour 2024” in Smart Araneta Coliseum on June 18, 2024.

Presented by MQLive and Mwell, this concert is expected to be an unforgettable one for Foster, who will share the stage with iconic artists McKnight, All-4-One, and McPhee, alongside Filipino talents JV Decena and Joaquin Garcia.

RELATED: David Foster returning to Manila with Katharine McPhee, Brian McKnight