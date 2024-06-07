Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to rock Manila, Davao

MANILA, Philippines — For its Philippine return, American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will be holding concerts in Manila and Davao on September 11 and 12 this year.

The band, also known by its acronym RJA, confirmed its Philippine 2024 concerts by commenting on its promoter's post about its upcoming shows in the country.

“SET LIST=ALL THE BANGERS,” the band said on the comments section.

RJA will be performing for its fans in Davao on September 11 and will fly the next day, September 12, for its Manila concert.

Other details such as ticket prices and venues for the two shows have yet to be announced.

Formed in 2003, the band is known for several hits, including "Face Down," "False Pretense" and "Your Guardian Angel."

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus last held their concert in the country in 2016 for its “Don’t You Fake It 10 Year Anniversary World Tour.”

