Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo joins Gwen Stefani, No Doubt for historic Coachella performance

BORACAY, Philippines — The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival was full of surprise performers which had the Indio, California crowd even more stunned and excited.

Award-winning Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made her Coachella debut when she joined Gwen Stefani and her former rock band No Doubt, also making its Coachella debut.

It was the first time No Doubt performed in nearly a decade and likely their only reunion as of now. The Coachella lineup included Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and percussionist Adrian Young.

During the eighth song of No Doubt's set, "Bathwater," Rodrigo joined the band wearing a white tank top that read "I *heart* ND" and took turns with Stefani singing verses.

After the performance where Stefani called Rodrigo her "little vampire" after the latter's recent hit single, Rodrigo stuck around in the audience to see No Doubt finish off their set.

Other songs the group performed were "Don't Speak," "Sunday Morning," "Spiderwebs," and some deep cuts that hardcore fans definitely enjoyed hearing live again.

Rodrigo previously said that Stefani and No Doubt were one of her inspirations along with Avril Lavigne and Taylor Swift for her artistry.

Earlier in the first weekend, Shakira cameoed with Bizarrap while headliner Lana Del Rey brought out Grammy winners Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste to join her first time in Coachella after a decade.

Paris Hilton appeared onstage as late additions Vampire Weekend performed, Ke$ha sang with Renee Rapp, Becky G joined Mexican singer Peso Pluma, and another headler Tyler, the Creator pulled up the likes of Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, and Kali Uchis.

Will Smith showed up during J Balvin's set to perform his track "Men In Black" from his popular 1997 movie. Justin Bieber made a rare public appearance during Tems' performance of "Essence," and Filipino-American artist Saweetie was one of the many guests during Jhene Aiko's set.

Swift was rumored to hit the stage especially with a new album from her coming out, instead, she was spotted in the crowd with boyfriend Travis Kelce cheering for her colleagues Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff.

