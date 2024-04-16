^

Music

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo joins Gwen Stefani, No Doubt for historic Coachella performance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 3:56pm
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo joins Gwen Stefani, No Doubt for historic Coachella performance
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

BORACAY, Philippines — The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival was full of surprise performers which had the Indio, California crowd even more stunned and excited.

Award-winning Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made her Coachella debut when she joined Gwen Stefani and her former rock band No Doubt, also making its Coachella debut.

It was the first time No Doubt performed in nearly a decade and likely their only reunion as of now. The Coachella lineup included Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and percussionist Adrian Young.

During the eighth song of No Doubt's set, "Bathwater," Rodrigo joined the band wearing a white tank top that read "I *heart* ND" and took turns with Stefani singing verses.

After the performance where Stefani called Rodrigo her "little vampire" after the latter's recent hit single, Rodrigo stuck around in the audience to see No Doubt finish off their set.

Other songs the group performed were "Don't Speak," "Sunday Morning," "Spiderwebs," and some deep cuts that hardcore fans definitely enjoyed hearing live again.

Related: Shakira cameo: Lana Del Rey with guest Billie Eilish open Coachella 2024

Rodrigo previously said that Stefani and No Doubt were one of her inspirations along with Avril Lavigne and Taylor Swift for her artistry.

Earlier in the first weekend,  Shakira cameoed with Bizarrap while headliner Lana Del Rey brought out Grammy winners Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste to join her first time in Coachella after a decade.

Paris Hilton appeared onstage as late additions Vampire Weekend performed, Ke$ha sang with Renee Rapp, Becky G joined Mexican singer Peso Pluma, and another headler Tyler, the Creator pulled up the likes of Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, and Kali Uchis.

Will Smith showed up during J Balvin's set to perform his track "Men In Black" from his popular 1997 movie. Justin Bieber made a rare public appearance during Tems' performance of "Essence," and Filipino-American artist Saweetie was one of the many guests during Jhene Aiko's set.

Swift was rumored to hit the stage especially with a new album from her coming out, instead, she was spotted in the crowd with boyfriend Travis Kelce cheering for her colleagues Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, boyfriend Travis Kelce spotted dancing at Coachella

vuukle comment

COACHELLA

COACHELLA FESTIVAL

COACHELLA MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL

GWEN STEFANI

NO DOUBT

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BINI's 2nd, 3rd night concert tickets gone in less than 2 hours
6 days ago

BINI's 2nd, 3rd night concert tickets gone in less than 2 hours

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Star Music announced that the second and third-day concerts of P-pop girl group BINI at the New Frontier Theater have completely...
Music
fbtw
'Bokya kami': Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon admit getting nervous after James Taylor watched sound check
6 days ago

'Bokya kami': Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon admit getting nervous after James Taylor watched sound check

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra revealed how he and Noel Cabangon got nervous after James Taylor watched...
Music
fbtw
'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case
7 days ago

'Selos' by Shaira returning to streaming after Lenka opts not to file case

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The viral song "Selos" by Mindanao-based singer and "Queen of Bangsamoro Pop" Shaira Moro is returning on all streaming...
Music
fbtw
Noel Cabangon fanboys over James Taylor
7 days ago

Noel Cabangon fanboys over James Taylor

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk singer Noel Cabangon revealed that it was a dream come true to him meeting his music hero...
Music
fbtw
Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles
7 days ago

Billie Eilish announces new album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft,' will have no singles

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish announced her third album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" will drop in full on May ...
Music
fbtw
'Thanks for having us back': James Taylor returns to Manila after 30 years
7 days ago

'Thanks for having us back': James Taylor returns to Manila after 30 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor has finally returned to Manila after 30 years.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with