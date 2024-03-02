^

Music

'Here Lies Love' producer Garth Garcia returns to Philippine concert scene

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2024 | 2:25pm
'Here Lies Love' producer Garth Garcia returns to Philippine concert scene
Garth Garcia
Garth Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — “Star in A Million” finalist and “Here Lies Love” producer Garth Garcia is set to dazzle audiences in homecoming concert with singers Klarisse de Guzman and Faith Cuneta.

Garth is excited for his upcoming show on March 9 in Music Museum in San Juan City.

“I’m thrilled to be back. The Philippine stage holds a special place in my heart, and this homecoming concert is my way of expressing gratitude to my Pinoy fans. I’m committed to delivering a show that they’ll remember” he said in a press conference held in Quezon City yesterday. 

Speaking of his fellow singers joining his show, the Filipino-American singer could not contain his admiration. 

“Klarisse is a force to be reckoned with, her talent knows no bounds. And Faith, she’s a true storyteller whose every note resonates deeply. I’m honored to share the stage with such incredible artists,” he said. 

Joining Garcia are Geca Morales, Deb Victa, RBC and Carmela Ariola.

“It’s more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of my journey as a Filipino artist, bridging cultures, inspiring others and showcasing Filipino talent to the world,” he said. 

Before gracing the Philippine stage, Garcia wowed audiences alongside Regine Velasquez in California and delighted fans with the release of his revival song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” featuring Tootsie Guevara.

Following his Manila concert, Garcia will spread his musical magic to Digos City on March 10 and Digos, Davao del Sur on March 11.

Directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril with Tantan Macalla as musical director, “Garth Garcia: Back Home” promises an enchanting evening for all. Tickets are available via Ticket World.

“This is for all the dreamers out there. Keep chasing your dreams and using your talents for good. Stay consistent,” he said. 

RELATEDImelda Marcos video dancing with Saudi businessman inspired 'Here Lies Love'
 

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Lola Amour reflects on performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin
3 days ago

Lola Amour reflects on performing with Coldplay's Chris Martin

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The popularity of local rock band Lola Amour has substantially grown over the years, and a special performance with Coldplay's...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben to perform as special guest at Ed Sheeran '+ - = &divide; x Tour' in the Philippines; Gen Ad section added
Partner
3 days ago

Ben&Ben to perform as special guest at Ed Sheeran '+ - = ÷ x Tour' in the Philippines; Gen Ad section added

3 days ago
Also, in response to popular demand new seats have been added as well as a new General Admission (Cat 8) Section. &...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben joining Ed Sheeran's Manila 2024 concert as special guest
3 days ago

Ben&Ben joining Ed Sheeran's Manila 2024 concert as special guest

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Local folk-pop band Ben&Ben will be performing at Ed Sheeran's upcoming concert in Manila on March 9.
Music
fbtw
Gloc-9 reveals 'Sirena' gift for gay son
4 days ago

Gloc-9 reveals 'Sirena' gift for gay son

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Rapper Gloc-9 revealed that his hit song "Sirena" is his gift for his gay son. 
Music
fbtw
Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir expected to repeat viral performance at choir&rsquo;s 1st Philippine concert
4 days ago

Lea Salonga, Tabernacle Choir expected to repeat viral performance at choir’s 1st Philippine concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Acclaimed Filipina Broadway singer and actress Lea Salonga reunites with the internationally-renowned choir for its first...
Music
fbtw
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert
6 days ago

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Jonas Brothers rolled back the years by performing their best tracks during their Manila comeback at the Mall of Asia...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with