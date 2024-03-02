'Here Lies Love' producer Garth Garcia returns to Philippine concert scene

MANILA, Philippines — “Star in A Million” finalist and “Here Lies Love” producer Garth Garcia is set to dazzle audiences in homecoming concert with singers Klarisse de Guzman and Faith Cuneta.

Garth is excited for his upcoming show on March 9 in Music Museum in San Juan City.

“I’m thrilled to be back. The Philippine stage holds a special place in my heart, and this homecoming concert is my way of expressing gratitude to my Pinoy fans. I’m committed to delivering a show that they’ll remember” he said in a press conference held in Quezon City yesterday.

Speaking of his fellow singers joining his show, the Filipino-American singer could not contain his admiration.

“Klarisse is a force to be reckoned with, her talent knows no bounds. And Faith, she’s a true storyteller whose every note resonates deeply. I’m honored to share the stage with such incredible artists,” he said.

Joining Garcia are Geca Morales, Deb Victa, RBC and Carmela Ariola.

“It’s more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of my journey as a Filipino artist, bridging cultures, inspiring others and showcasing Filipino talent to the world,” he said.

Before gracing the Philippine stage, Garcia wowed audiences alongside Regine Velasquez in California and delighted fans with the release of his revival song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” featuring Tootsie Guevara.

Following his Manila concert, Garcia will spread his musical magic to Digos City on March 10 and Digos, Davao del Sur on March 11.

Directed by Frank Lloyd Mamaril with Tantan Macalla as musical director, “Garth Garcia: Back Home” promises an enchanting evening for all. Tickets are available via Ticket World.

“This is for all the dreamers out there. Keep chasing your dreams and using your talents for good. Stay consistent,” he said.

