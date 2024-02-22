WATCH: Jonas Brothers arrive in Manila ahead of concert

The Jonas Brothers perform during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers landed in Manila during the late hours of February 21, a day before the band's much-awaited concert in Mall of Asia Arena.

Concert promoter Ovation Productions documented the moment Kevin and Joe arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, waving at fans who recognized them.

Nick arrived a few hours later, landing at the airport's Terminal 1.

Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe were among those who welcomed Nick back to the Philippines, and asked the singer about being back in the country.

"Happy to be here," Nick said after a wave. "Excited for the show tomorrow. It's gonna be fun."

The Jonas Brothers last visited Manila in 2012 when they also performed in Mall of Asia Arena as well as the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

Manila will be the band's first stop in 2024 for its ongoing tour celebrating its five albums and greatest hits over the years.

The band is expected to perform those songs as well as other hits like "Burnin' Up," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Lovebug," "S.O.S," "Sucker," "Leave Before You Love Me," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Paranoid," "Year 3000," "Pom Poms" and "Hold On."

