^

Music

WATCH: Jonas Brothers arrive in Manila ahead of concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 12:09pm
WATCH: Jonas Brothers arrive in Manila ahead of concert
The Jonas Brothers perform during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images via AFP / Matt Winkelmeyer

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers landed in Manila during the late hours of February 21, a day before the band's much-awaited concert in Mall of Asia Arena. 

Concert promoter Ovation Productions documented the moment Kevin and Joe arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, waving at fans who recognized them.

Nick arrived a few hours later, landing at the airport's Terminal 1.

Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe were among those who welcomed Nick back to the Philippines, and asked the singer about being back in the country.

"Happy to be here," Nick said after a wave. "Excited for the show tomorrow. It's gonna be fun."

The Jonas Brothers last visited Manila in 2012 when they also performed in Mall of Asia Arena as well as the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

Manila will be the band's first stop in 2024 for its ongoing tour celebrating its five albums and greatest hits over the years.

The band is expected to perform those songs as well as other hits like "Burnin' Up," "When You Look Me In The Eyes," "Lovebug," "S.O.S," "Sucker," "Leave Before You Love Me," "What a Man Gotta Do," "Paranoid," "Year 3000," "Pom Poms" and "Hold On."

RELATED: 'Mabuhay, kita-kits': Jonas Brothers invite Filipinos to upcoming Manila 2024 concert

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JOE JONAS

JONAS BROTHERS

KEVIN JONAS

NICK JONAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Please wear your seatbelts': Jaya, friends involved in car accident on the way to Regine Velasquez's concert
1 day ago

'Please wear your seatbelts': Jaya, friends involved in car accident on the way to Regine Velasquez's concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Jaya and her friends figured in a car accident in California. 
Music
fbtw
Maris Racal proves she's Rico Blanco's No. 1 fan at Rivermaya reunion
3 days ago

Maris Racal proves she's Rico Blanco's No. 1 fan at Rivermaya reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal proved that she's the number one fan of boyfriend Rico Blanco during the Rivermaya reunion concert...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Sheesh stages jam-packed 'Errors Tour' in Australia, featured in Aussie talk show
3 days ago

Taylor Sheesh stages jam-packed 'Errors Tour' in Australia, featured in Aussie talk show

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Filipino drag artist Taylor Sheesh brought the "Errors Tour" in Melbourne, Australia. 
Music
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo sings 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' after Daniel Padilla's 'Hinahanap-hanap Kita'
3 days ago

Kathryn Bernardo sings 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' after Daniel Padilla's 'Hinahanap-hanap Kita'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
After Daniel Padilla's trending video in Siargao singing Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-hanap Kita," Kathryn Bernardo singing Taylor...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with