'Selfish': Justin Timberlake releases first solo single in nearly 6 years

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Justin Timberlake is back with new solo material following the release of his single "Selfish," his first in almost six years.

The song, which also dropped with a music video, serves as the lead single to Justin's upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," the successor to 2018's "Man of the Woods."

"Selfish" is a vulnerable mid-tempo ballad reminiscent of Justin's past work, particularly his popular sophomore album "FutureSex/LoveSounds," which featured the single "SexyBack."

The music video for "Selfish" sees the singer in the middle of a production but is filled with distracting thoughts, and he caps it off with an intimate solo dance number on a dim stage.

"'Cause your lips were made for mine, and my heart would go flatline if it wasn't beatin' for you all the time," goes the song's pre-chorus.

After "Man of the Woods," Justin's releases were all collaborations with the likes of SZA , Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, BTS' Jungkook, and most recently, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for "Keep Going Up."

Last year, Justin reunited with his *NSYNC colleagues to release the group's first song in over two decades, "Better Place," for the third "Trolls" movie.

"Everything I Thought It Was," which has two other confirmed songs as of writing, releases in full on March 15. — Video from Justin Timberlake's YouTube channel

