^

Music

'Selfish': Justin Timberlake releases first solo single in nearly 6 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 4:10pm
'Selfish': Justin Timberlake releases first solo single in nearly 6 years
Justin Timberlake in his "Selfish" music video
Justin Timberlake via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Justin Timberlake is back with new solo material following the release of his single "Selfish," his first in almost six years.

The song, which also dropped with a music video, serves as the lead single to Justin's upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was," the successor to 2018's "Man of the Woods."

"Selfish" is a vulnerable mid-tempo ballad reminiscent of Justin's past work, particularly his popular sophomore album "FutureSex/LoveSounds," which featured the single "SexyBack."

The music video for "Selfish" sees the singer in the middle of a production but is filled with distracting thoughts, and he caps it off with an intimate solo dance number on a dim stage.

"'Cause your lips were made for mine, and my heart would go flatline if it wasn't beatin' for you all the time," goes the song's pre-chorus.

After "Man of the Woods," Justin's releases were all collaborations with the likes of SZA , Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, BTS' Jungkook, and most recently, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado for "Keep Going Up."

Last year, Justin reunited with his *NSYNC colleagues to release the group's first song in over two decades, "Better Place," for the third "Trolls" movie.

"Everything I Thought It Was," which has two other confirmed songs as of writing, releases in full on March 15. — Video from Justin Timberlake's YouTube channel

RELATED: Britney Spears admits cheating on Justin Timberlake, feeling vilified by 'Cry Me A River'

vuukle comment

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sign language interpreter signs for deaf fans at Coldplay's Manila concert
1 day ago

Sign language interpreter signs for deaf fans at Coldplay's Manila concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Coldplay's recent "Music of the Spheres" concerts were nights to behold, and a few deaf fans of the band were able to...
Music
fbtw
Apl.de.ap collaborates with local artist for new 'phygital' art collection
2 days ago

Apl.de.ap collaborates with local artist for new 'phygital' art collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap teamed up with contemporary artist Bitto to create a brand new "phygital" art collect...
Music
fbtw
Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
3 days ago

Rihanna 'joins' Catriona Gray in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Globally acclaimed singer Rihanna, who is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and important singers of the 21st century,...
Music
fbtw
4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers
3 days ago

4th Impact launches new album featuring J.Lo, Ariana Grande, TWICE composers

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) girl group 4th Impact has returned to the music scene with a new album. 
Music
fbtw
Chris Martin sings about 'completely insane Manila traffic' at Coldplay concert
4 days ago

Chris Martin sings about 'completely insane Manila traffic' at Coldplay concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has more to say about Manila's traffic as the British singer did an impromptu song about it...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with