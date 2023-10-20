Britney Spears admits cheating on Justin Timberlake, feeling vilified by 'Cry Me A River'

In this file photo taken on February 11, 2002, US singer/actress Britney Spears (right) arrives at the premiere of her film "Crossroads," with her then boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake of the group *NSYNC (left), in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — More details from Britney Spears' upcoming memoir "The Woman In Me" are being revealed ahead of its October 24 release, particularly about the singer's former relationship with Justin Timberlake.

Spears and Timberlake dated for three years when they were both teenagers. They broke up in 2002, which was followed by rumors that cheating was involved.

The "Toxic" singer admitted cheating on Timberlake with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson.

"We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," Spears writes in the book, adding that she and Timberlake moved past the incident.

Spears also claimed that Timberlake cheated on her with an unnamed celebrity who is now "married with children," which people have assumed to be singer Nicole Appleton.

Rumors of Spears' infidelity first spread after Timberlake released the music video for his song "Cry Me A River," which featured an actress that looked a lot like Spears.

Spears described the story for "Cry Me A River" in her memoir as "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain."

She shared the backlash following the music video's release made her appear as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy"" when she was really "comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

Timberlake has since apologized for his treatment of Spears in the past, "[I am] deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right."

A previous excerpt from "The Woman In Me" revealed more about the their relationship. Spears writes, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it... And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

