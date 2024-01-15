Gloc-9, other rappers to rock Australia this March

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rap icon Gloc-9, together with reggae band Chocolate Factory, is set to rock Australia this March.

Variant Productions and Tala Entertainment are presenting Numinous X Asistada Australian Tour 2024 and bringing it forth to the Land Down Under.

Apart from premier rapper and wordsmith Gloc-9 and Chocolate Factory, rappers Skusta Clee, Flow G, Shanti Dope, John Roa, Omar Baliw, Hellmerry and Hero are also performing at the show.

Gloc-9 is known to be a contemporary music icon whose lyrics dare speak mostly about social justice issues, and collaborates with the country’s most respected musicians and performers, which cuts across all genres -- from rock to RnB, pop to folk, and even world music.

“I’m honored to finally be producing the first ever Pinoy Rap and Reggae Tour here in the Land Down Under! The reception from our Kababayans here, so far has been incredible. We can’t wait to showcase more Filipino talent here in Australia!” said Joel Cabides, Chief Executive Officer of Variant Productions.

Numinous X Asistada Australian Tour 2024 will be happening in Perth on March 10, Melbourne on March 12, Sydney on March 17 and Brisbane on March 18.

Tickets are available at www.vrntpd.com

