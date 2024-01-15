^

Music

Gloc-9, other rappers to rock Australia this March

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 3:37pm
Gloc-9, other rappers to rock Australia this March
Gloc-9
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rap icon Gloc-9, together with reggae band Chocolate Factory, is set to rock Australia this March. 

Variant Productions and Tala Entertainment are presenting Numinous X Asistada Australian Tour 2024 and bringing it forth to the Land Down Under.

Apart from premier rapper and wordsmith Gloc-9 and Chocolate Factory, rappers Skusta Clee, Flow G, Shanti Dope, John Roa, Omar Baliw, Hellmerry and Hero are also performing at the show. 

Gloc-9 is known to be a contemporary music icon whose lyrics dare speak mostly about social justice issues, and collaborates with the country’s most respected musicians and performers, which cuts across all genres -- from rock to RnB, pop to folk, and even world music.

“I’m honored to finally be producing the first ever Pinoy Rap and Reggae Tour here in the Land Down Under! The reception from our Kababayans here, so far has been incredible. We can’t wait to showcase more Filipino talent here in Australia!” said Joel Cabides, Chief Executive Officer of Variant Productions.

Numinous X Asistada Australian Tour 2024 will be happening in Perth on March 10, Melbourne on March 12, Sydney on March 17 and Brisbane on March 18. 

Tickets are available at www.vrntpd.com

RELATEDGloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

vuukle comment

CHOCOLATE FACTORY

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

GLOC-9

SKUSTA CLEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024
3 days ago

LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
It's a whole new year and the concert scene in the Philippines is back in full force.
Music
fbtw
Another Filipina teen Elisia to make K-pop debut&nbsp;
3 days ago

Another Filipina teen Elisia to make K-pop debut 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The 14-year-old secured a spot in the planned eight-member girl group after earning the P mark, the highest ranking in the...
Music
fbtw
'My long-lost family': Sandara Park embraces Philippine roots anew
5 days ago

'My long-lost family': Sandara Park embraces Philippine roots anew

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
Sandara Park is San Mig Light Brand Ambassador
Music
fbtw
Unexpected reunion: Rivermaya's concert locked in for next month
6 days ago

Unexpected reunion: Rivermaya's concert locked in for next month

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music iconic band Rivermaya is set for their reunion concert on February 17. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with