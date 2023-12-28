^

Music

Ariana Grande teases new album

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 5:59pm
Ariana Grande teases new album
Ariana Grande performing in Bangkok
Ariana Grande via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It's been well over three years since Ariana Grande last released an album, but the pop singer's next release may be right around the corner.

Ariana has been teasing fans with images of herself in a recording studio with producers and collaborators, but did not definitively say what she was working on.

That is until she posted on Instagram last December 28 (at the stroke of midnight here in the Philippines) another set of photos and videos.

"See you next year," Ariana simply captioned her post, where in one video on it she says while wrapped in a blanket, "I'm so tired! But so happy and grateful, I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like the idea of moving is impossible."

Some fans also received a care package from the singer with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that had the caption's words.

Apart from R.E.M., Ariana has been busy filming back-to-back the split film adaptation of Broadway musical "Wicked," where she will portray Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

The singer has been linked to co-star Ethan Slater, who plays the Munchkin Boq, after divorcing with real estate agent Dalton Gomez whom she was married to for two years.

Ariana also recently signed with Good World Management, having parted ways with controversial manager Scooter Braun, now joining a roster that has Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and ex-Fifth Harmony singer Normani.

Her last album from 2020 "Positions" featured the singles "POV," "34+35," and its namesake track.

RELATED: Ariana Grande follows Demi Lovato in leaving Scooter Braun's agency — reports

vuukle comment

ARIANA GRANDE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess
11 days ago

Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess

By Agence France-Presse | 11 days ago
Australian rockers AC/DC are mourning the band's original drummer Colin Burgess, who has died aged 77, the group said on social...
Music
fbtw
Imago, Ebe Dancel release comeback single 'Magbabalik'
11 days ago

Imago, Ebe Dancel release comeback single 'Magbabalik'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Two of the Philippines' most recognizable musicians have come together to release a comeback single before the year ends....
Music
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla receive Fabulous Award at Asia Artist Awards 2023
13 days ago

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla receive Fabulous Award at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are among the Filipino artists who received an award at the Asia Artist Award 2023 held...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben scores award at Asia Artist Award 2023
14 days ago

Ben&Ben scores award at Asia Artist Award 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 days ago
Filipino folk pop act Ben&Ben were surprised to receive an award alongside the likes of Kang Daniel and NewJeans at the Asia...
Music
fbtw
'Surprise!': JK Labajo admits 'Ere' inspired by ex Maureen Wroblewitz
December 12, 2023 - 7:05pm

'Surprise!': JK Labajo admits 'Ere' inspired by ex Maureen Wroblewitz

By Jan Milo Severo | December 12, 2023 - 7:05pm
Kapamilya singer JK Labajo admitted that his hit song "Ere" was inspired by his breakup with ex-girlfriend Maureen Wrobl...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with