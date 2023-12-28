Ariana Grande teases new album

MANILA, Philippines — It's been well over three years since Ariana Grande last released an album, but the pop singer's next release may be right around the corner.

Ariana has been teasing fans with images of herself in a recording studio with producers and collaborators, but did not definitively say what she was working on.

That is until she posted on Instagram last December 28 (at the stroke of midnight here in the Philippines) another set of photos and videos.

"See you next year," Ariana simply captioned her post, where in one video on it she says while wrapped in a blanket, "I'm so tired! But so happy and grateful, I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like the idea of moving is impossible."

Some fans also received a care package from the singer with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that had the caption's words.

Apart from R.E.M., Ariana has been busy filming back-to-back the split film adaptation of Broadway musical "Wicked," where she will portray Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

The singer has been linked to co-star Ethan Slater, who plays the Munchkin Boq, after divorcing with real estate agent Dalton Gomez whom she was married to for two years.

Ariana also recently signed with Good World Management, having parted ways with controversial manager Scooter Braun, now joining a roster that has Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and ex-Fifth Harmony singer Normani.

Her last album from 2020 "Positions" featured the singles "POV," "34+35," and its namesake track.

