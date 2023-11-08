WATCH: Michelle Dee, Maris Racal, AC Bonifacio in James Reid's 'Jacuzzi'

MANILA, Philippines — The music video for James Reid's latest single "Jacuzzi" with Korean rapper B.I features popular celebrities, including Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

The "Jacuzzi" music video (MV), mostly shot in Okada Manila, mirrors the song's lyrics about luxurious enjoyment in the company of a particular person.

Directed by Hiromi Uematsu and in partnership with Cross Ratio Entertainment, the MV begins with James entering a hotel occupied by artists under his Careless label, Massiah and dance group A-Team.

By the second verse, the location transitions to Valley Golf and Country Club in Antipolo, Rizal, where James is joined by fellow singer-actor Maris Racal dressed in green and white.

When it cuts back to the hotel room after James and Maris have a few golf swings, singer-dancer AC Bonifacio enters the scene. AC begins performing to set up the bridge by B.I, which he raps in Korean.

As soon as B.I finishes his verse, Michelle briefly walks in wearing a denim outfit to join the revelry.

Quick cuts of partying conclude the music video, and both James and B.I exit the hotel room. Music producer DJ Flict also made a special appearance in the music video.

"Jacuzzi" is one of the several collaborations James previously teased he would do with artists around Asia. It is also a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Careless and Cross Ratio, aimed at Asian and international markets.

"I initially became a fan when I heard his song 'Love Scenario,'"James said of B.I. "All of his music videos are so great, and B.I has some great moves, so I was thrilled to meet him." — Video from Careless Music YouTube channel

