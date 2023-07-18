^

Music

New P-pop group Bilib releases first single 'Kabanata'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 18, 2023 | 9:20am
New P-pop group Bilib releases first single 'Kabanata'
P-pop group Bilib
Bilib via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — AQ Prime Music launched its new Pinoy pop (P-pop) boy group Bilib recently in Quezon City. 

The world of music has seen a tremendous rise in popularity for P-pop music and AQ Prime Music's new venture aims to take this genre to new heights. 

Composed of seven members, Zio, Carlo, Rafael, RC, Yukito, Jmac and Clyde, Bilib has already captured the hearts of fans with their stunning teaser, which AQ Music dropped on its social media accounts. 

Bilib also launched their first single "Kabanata," a motivating song to uplift the spirits of people lacking in confidence. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BILIB (@bilib_official)

The group wanted the young generation to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness on their own.

The group's seven members are all distinct in their style and personalities, but their chemistry and synergy as a group are unmatched. Each member is a talented individual in their own right, bringing years of experience to the table, ensuring that the group's debut showcases their incredible talent.

Bilib is believed to be not just any ordinary boy group. They aim to become the next big thing in the P-pop industry. 

