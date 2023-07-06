Chavit Singson in search for new all-female pop group to debut in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — The LCS Entertainment group headed by former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson together with its South Korea-based company LCS Group Korea announced its plan to discover new Filipino talents in search of the next all-female pop group to be launched in South Korea.

Just like many talent agencies, the LCS Entertainment group believes that Filipinos are talented and with loads of potential. With much needed support, they can compete with the best and be recognized globally. It also looks like that Pinoy pop (P-pop) can be the next global phenomenon.

The company will start the auditions for Filipino female contestants ages 13 to 22 years old who can sing, dance or rap starting this November.

The LCS Group said it is committed to make dreams come true for the chosen aspiring female talents who will have their debut in South Korea.

It can be recalled that last year, an all-male pop group search premiered in a ABS-CBN called “DreamMaker.” This was a collaboration between ABS-CBN group and a Korean talent management agency, which is a partner of LCS Group Korea.

The reality show was a total success, thus the group Hori7on, composed of the top seven winners, was formed. Their pre-debut single “Dash” which was released last March accompanied by a music video, was an instant hit amassing 1.7 million views on YouTube within 48 hours.

Currently, the group is training rigorously in South Korea and will debut this month. They are mentored by established Korean idols while adapting the K-pop culture when it comes to discipline in honing their talents and skills.

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson