6 songs for blissful listening

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 5:46pm
Maymay Entrata
Tarsier Records / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Enjoy this season with easy listening songs by Anji Salvacion, Maymay Entrata, Marina Summers, Zion Aguirre, Arthur Tan, Dotty and Malli.

These songs, which can boost one’s self-confidence and make those dancing feet tap rhythmically on the floor, have been put together in Tarsier Records’ “Summer Bliss” playlist.

Fall in love with these clean and fresh cuts:

1.   “Paraiso” by Anji Salvacion

In her latest single, “Paraiso,” Anji Salvacion proudly flaunts her new image as an artist. It’s a vibrant and upbeat track that talks about the importance of being empowered and of embracing your own definition of paradise, as composed by US-based Filipina singer-songwriter Annie Lux and produced by US-based producer Exale.

2.   “Fallin’ (Daniel Taberna Remix)” by Zion Aguirre

Zion Aguirre takes listeners on a journey to falling in love in this single. “Fallin’” is a dreamy alt-pop track composed and produced by Dave Anonuevo, and it offers a carefree perspective to discovering love. With Daniel Taberna’s remix, the track boasts of a more unique sound through its catchy beat and reimagined drops.

3.   “Divine (Brian Cua Remix)” by Marina Summers

The dance-pop song “Divine,” which has a summer theme and heavenly references, allows Marina Summers to celebrate ownership of one’s individuality. Through DJ Brian Cua’s remix, the track seamlessly merges the singer’s sultry voice with beats designed to ignite the dancefloor.

4.   “Amakabogera (Moophs Remix)” by Maymay Entrata

Award-winning producer Moophs offers an interesting twist to Maymay Entrata’s viral hit, “Amakabogera.” While maintaining its empowering message of showcasing one’s beauty, the remix adds oomph to the music to make it suited for club music and dance parties.

5.   “City Runs” by Arthur Tan

Arthur Tan evokes the fast-paced nightlife in the city in his all-instrumental synthwave track “City Runs.” As part of Arthur’s debut EP “After the Party,” the track offers a layered production that emits a sudden burst of energy on a night out.

6.   “Icy” by Dotty and Malli

Dotty and Malli team up for an exciting rap collaboration in “Icy.” The party rap track highlights the importance of protecting one’s energy from those who try to ruin it. It combines Dotty’s catchy hook and Malli’s deep voice to produce a song that offers the perfect sound for chilling and relaxation.

Tarsier Records’ “Summer Bliss” playlist is available on Spotify.

RELATED: Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single

