Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 6:22pm
Benj Pangilinan
Sony Music Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny Pangilinan, forges his own path in the music industry as one of Sony Music Entertainment’s newest recording artists in 2023.

Coming from an esteemed lineage of established actors, music icons and prominent entertainers, the newcomer is keen on proving skeptics wrong with a debut that digs deep into young romance and nostalgia.

His new single “Love, That’s Rare” tackles the complexities of love while acknowledging its effect on shaping one’s worldview — for better or worse. Benj wrote a song that transported him back to a specific time and place, helping him make sense of the conflicting emotions he was experiencing at the time.

“I wrote the song a while back, and to be honest, I’m not entirely sure why,” Benj said. 

Grammy-nominated Xerxes Bakker, who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg, is responsible for producing the track. Incorporating ‘80s soft rock spectacle with electronic flourishes, Xerxes gives Benj a playground to showcase his versatility and songwriting. 

The young singer recalled how immediately comforting the experience was, after meeting Xerxes for the first time. 

“There was an immediate click. After some conversation, you already knew the visions were aligned. In terms of a production standpoint, it’s all about coming to a mutual understanding of the vision for the song and developing that trust with each other,” he said. 

Benj Pangilinan’s “Love, That’s Rare” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

BENJ PANGILINAN
