WATCH: Jason Hernandez reveals 'mystery girl' in new song hinted at ex Moira Dela Torre

In this undated post, estranged couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez are with their dogs, Caramel and Pochi.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Jason Hernandez has released a new music video of a song that many listeners have assumed is directed at his ex and fellow artist Moira Dela Torre.

The music video for the song titled "Ikaw Pa Rin," presented in vertical format, sees Jason going around the United States with a new partner — the mystery woman who he has been posting of — but as the lyrics suggests, he still has yearning for a former lover.

The credits say the woman's name is Sumaya Mcevoy and her face is only shown at the second pre-chorus.

But more eye-catching was that toward the end of the music video are clips of Jason with Moira, her face also never shown, including concerts and their publicized wedding.

"Ikaw Pa Rin" ends with the lines "Naghihintay parin hanggang ngayon sa Ikaw at Ako," a reference to Jason's 2021 song with Moira as he stares down at what is presumed to be their wedding rings.

Public reactions

As of writing, the music video has passed 300,000 views on YouTube within 17 hours of its release, with many listeners divided on Jason's songwriting abilities as he appears to be clinging on to Moira whether out of relevance or unrequited emotion.

One comment by a YouTube user that has 1,500 likes, including Jason himself, pointed out that the song was really for Moira and is proof Jason is still truly in love with her.

"Everyone deserves a second chance. Nobody is perfect after all," goes part of the comment. "Life is short, we don't know kung hanggang kailan lang tayo sa mundo... Kaya habang buhay tayo, matuto sana tayo magpatawad at mas lalong iparamdaman sa mga taong mahal natin."

One user asked other listeners not to put any pressure on Moira, and directed at Jason, "If you want to win her back ipakita mong nagbago ka na, 'yung better version mo. Pray to God after all, kung kayo talaga the universe will conspire to make it happen."

Facebook users were a little less supportive and called out Jason for using "Ikaw Pa Rin" as a marketing strategy capitalizing on Moira's trauma.

"'Di niya man lang naisip na may sugat na maasinan. Wala akong paki kung pinopromote mo yung kanta mo sa pagiging papansin," said one comment. "Mahusay yung marketing pero at what cost? Para sabihing ikaw pa rin? Bulok ugali niyo."

